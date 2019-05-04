Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade moves out of family's Bel-Air home: reports

YouTube star Olivia Jade Giannulli is reportedly moving out of her family’s Bel-Air mansion in California to "focus on her own life" amid parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal.

Loughlin, an actress best known for her role as Aunt Becky on "Full House," and Giannulli, a fashion designer, are accused of bribing their daughters’ way into the University of Southern California. The couple allegedly paid scam mastermind William “Rick” Singer $500,000 to secure Olivia Jade and sister Isabella as recruits for the school’s rowing team despite neither of them having prior experience in the sport. Singer pleaded guilty to multiple charges in March.

Olivia Jade, who is the youngest daughter, removed clothing and personal items from the family’s home this week, a source told E! News.

"Everything that's going on with her parents is very stressful for her and she needs some space,” an unnamed person told People.

“There is paparazzi at the family house every day,” the insider added. “She doesn’t want to be followed when she leaves her home.”

Olivia Jade, whose beauty and lifestyle YouTube account has nearly 2 million subscribers, wants to distance herself from her parents for both business and mental health reasons, the source said.

"She wants to focus on rebuilding her business and not deal with daily negative attention," the unnamed person explained. “She doesn't feel that it's healthy for her to live with her parents right now."

Olivia Jade stopped posting to social media after news about her parents' connection to the scandal broke earlier this year. Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty to money laundering and mail fraud. If convicted, they could face up to 40 years in prison. Their daughters’ status at USC remains on hold as the school conducts an internal investigation.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy and Jessica Sager contributed to this report.