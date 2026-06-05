Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Kim Alexis says you won't find her in 'little skimpy bikinis anymore'

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Kim Alexis graced the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit six times, but these days, don’t expect to see her slipping into a bikini.

The model is now the host of a new podcast, "Unexpired," where she has candid conversations with celebrities and friends about what it means to age successfully and pursue new dreams.

After famously flaunting her curves in daring swimsuits, the cover girl, who was also a competitive swimmer, told Fox News Digital she has no desire to don a two-piece just to soak up the sun.

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"I’m not sure if I have the confidence to wear any swimsuit," Alexis said with a laugh. "I am 65 years old. I think there comes a grace period where you say, ‘I don’t need to wear that' and be comfortable in my skin. I now have a grandson, so I am not going to wear a thong to the beach. I’m just not doing it. It’s OK to change the swimsuits that you enjoy wearing."

"Maybe some women want to cover their stomachs, maybe others want to have a little skirt, and I think that’s OK," she said. "I think it’s OK to evolve and change. And there are different suits for different body types. Figure out what works best for you and what you feel comfortable with on the beach. Now, some people are very comfortable with things I wouldn’t think they should wear on the beach."

"I don’t think you’re going to find me in those little skimpy bikinis anymore," she added.

WATCH: KIM ALEXIS ENCOURAGES WOMEN TO EMBRACE AGING WITH CONFIDENCE

Decades after rising to fame as one of the most sought-after faces of the ‘80s, Alexis remains committed to the disciplined habits that support her well-being.

"I believe that we have either too many toxins or we don’t have enough certain minerals or vitamins, and there are some supplements [we need]," she explained.

"Sometimes it’s detoxing, and I don’t believe we do enough detoxing in this country. Detoxing is very important to me, and it’s not something I do daily, but it is something I incorporate, [like] an Epsom salt bath with baking soda in it. And sometimes I even put seaweed in my hot bath or use bentonite clay in it. It helps pull out certain toxins. I also go to my infrared sauna."

WATCH: KIM ALEXIS REFLECTS ON FAITH, MODELING AND DOING WHAT'S RIGHT

Alexis emphasized that these practices are part of her personal wellness routine and are what she feels work best for her.

She also noted that foods rich in vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids are staples in her diet. According to the National Institutes of Health, vitamin D plays a role in immune, bone and muscle health, while omega-3 fatty acids have been linked to heart and brain health.

"I’m a big believer in keeping your body moving, maintaining healthy digestion and being as efficient as possible," she said. "I’m such a big believer in clean living, clean eating. I think we need to focus more on getting fruits and vegetables into our diet. I think many of us in America here do not eat enough fruits and vegetables."

When it comes to her workout routine, Alexis advised "mixing it up" to stay motivated and maintain healthy habits.

"One day I’ll go rowing; the next day, I’ll go out for a walk," she said. "Sometimes I hop on my bicycle. If it’s miserable outside, I go to the gym. I also add free weights. I love free weights, but sometimes they affect my neck. My neck’s been sore lately. So then I’ll do some machines, some resistance training."

"I think you have to find what works for you," she shared. "It may be going for a walk or a class with the same friend, and it’s the same class every single day at the same time. Other people, like me, you have to mix it up and keep it exciting, and that works. Just get out there, do something."

Alexis has zero qualms about aging. She noted that too many women face mounting pressure to stay forever young instead of "celebrating that time in life where they are."

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"I’m a firm believer in what you put in your body and how you think about yourself comes out and portrays itself not only in your eyes, but also in your appearance and your skin," said Alexis. "I think if you are at peace with yourself, there’s an inner confidence and glow."

Alexis also urged aspiring models never to compromise their values in pursuit of a high-paying gig.

"When I look back on my career, I realize that my fear of God and doing ... I believe He's watching everything we do, so there's nothing hidden," she said. "I was not perfect, I can tell you for sure, but I did have a healthy fear that I wanted to do the right thing. I think that guides us as human beings, that ability to do what's right."

"I hope we continue to see that grow, especially in this country right now," she said. "Doing what you really believe is true and right, and that healthy fear of God, checking back in with Him to make sure that you’re on the right path. We all stray. [But] we need more tolerance for each other and more love for each other. That all comes from God. He’s the one who gave it to us."

Many of those themes — reinvention, purpose and healthy aging — are topics Alexis explores with guests on "Unexpired."

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One message Alexis hopes listeners take away from her podcast is that, no matter how old you are, it’s never too late to start fresh.

"We all have gifts," she said. "Some of us may think we want to go in a certain way, but really, you have value somewhere else. That was the hardest thing for me when I was in high school. I never thought I wanted to be a model. I picked pharmacy.

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"Obviously, I never went into pharmacy, but in life, when opportunities come, you have to decide, even though it’s not my direction and what I thought I should be doing, should I give this a try? Even though that was never in my plan? That’s what I did with modeling, and that’s how it got me here today."