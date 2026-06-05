Chris Robinson, Bruce Springsteen face backlash as 'Americans have had enough' of being lectured: expert

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The Black Crowes' frontman Chris Robinson and rock icon Bruce Springsteen recently faced backlash over their political comments, which PR experts say reflect a growing frustration among Americans who feel musicians have become more interested in lecturing fans than entertaining them.

Robinson sparked controversy when he allegedly criticized fans chanting "USA" at a Florida concert and questioned what Americans had to be "so proud of right now," prompting some audience members to boo and walk out of the show, according to TMZ .

Meanwhile, some fans recently labeled Springsteen a "traitor" after he criticized the current state of America during a concert in April. Springsteen told the crowd that America had become seen by "many" as a "reckless, unpredictable, predatory rogue nation" under President Donald Trump's administration.

Since kicking off his Land of Hope and Dreams Tour, the singer has repeatedly unleashed blistering attacks on Trump during his shows, blasting the administration as "corrupt, incompetent, racist, reckless and treasonous."

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Doug Eldridge, founder of Achilles PR, told Fox News Digital that the response to Robinson and Springsteen's remarks signals a broader sentiment among Americans.

"At this point, it’s fatigue," Eldridge said.

"Much like compounding interest, it’s not a linear calculation; it’s accumulation," he continued. "For the last decade, fans (read: average Americans) have been lectured, lied to, gaslit, and shamed, if they didn’t conform to the new standard du jour."

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"Worst of all, if you didn’t buy into the ’new normal’ you were castigated with an -ist or -ism as being the reason for your non-compliance," he added. "At a certain point, Americans had enough — the same way they vote with their feet in elections, they vote with their dollars in the free market; especially for non-essential items like entertainment."

According to experts, fans aren't necessarily objecting to artists having political opinions, rather they are taking issue with what they perceive as criticism of their own beliefs.

"Most Americans don’t mind that you have a different view; what they resent is being lectured and chastised for having an opposing view from the very act they paid good money to see," Eldridge said. "For Springsteen, the incessant criticism of Trump seems paradoxical, given his highest grossing album of all-time, was the iconic ‘Born in the USA.’"

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"Every track lauded the inherent virtue of the average, hard-working, blue collar American and the enduring struggle of small-town life," he continued. "When you only speak out when one party is in power — but perform at the Kennedy Center, the White House, and the national convention for the other party — you’re foolishly isolating half the audience."

"For commercially-conscious artists, this is a fool’s errand."

Sarah Schmidt, the president of the PR firm Interdependence, echoed Eldridge's assessment that many Americans have grown weary of political messaging in entertainment.

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Schmidt told Fox News Digital that the criticism of artists for "going woke" was "never truly about politics."

"It's about people feeling judged for their beliefs," she said.

Schmidt shared her opinion that the backlash often stems less from an artist's personal politics and more from fans feeling those views have become part of the show.

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"Fans bought tickets looking for an escape, not a lecture," she said. "They will tolerate an artist’s beliefs until those beliefs start to interfere with the experience."

Eldridge noted that musicians have long been among the most politically outspoken entertainers, pointing to anti-war activism during the Vietnam era and later criticism of President George W. Bush from bands like Green Day.

However, he noted that artists who enter political debates have historically faced consequences when they become disconnected from their audiences.

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Eldridge pointed to the backlash that Natalie Maines, the lead singer of the country music band, The Dixie Chicks, now known as The Chicks, faced after criticizing Bush during the Iraq War in 2003.

"Country music fans have long-swung to the right side of the political aisle and the timing of her tantrum left the group — which was sitting atop the Country and Pop charts, at the time — in an untenable and unwinnable position," he said. "In the 10 to 15 years that followed, they were a commercial shell of themselves. Then, when they dropped ‘Dixie’ from their name, most of the remaining fans exited stage left."

In 2020, The Dixie Chicks, whose members include Maines, Martie Erwin Maguire, and Emily Strayer, announced that they had changed their band's name to The Chicks, since the word "Dixie" is often associated with the Confederacy.

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Despite the intense blowback that she has received in the past, Maines has never shied away from political controversy.

Last month, Maines faced backlash after she took to social media to unleash a profanity-filled rant targeting Trump, accusing the president of destroying democracy in an Instagram post.

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"Outside of big city bubbles, most Americans really only care about elections during an election year; other than that, they have much bigger cares, concerns, and priorities," Eldridge said. "That changes; however, when the rhetoric shifts from party-specific, political criticism, to more broad statements about America, in general."

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"Artists with any regard for commercial appeal should ‘measure twice, cut once’ when disparaging American culture, character, and capability," he added. "The statement is free, but the response will prove costly."

Schmidt shared a similar view, telling Fox News Digital, "If an artist mocks a USA chant from stage, they can face swift and intense backlash because it’s not them commenting on a politician or policy. It’s them criticizing the beliefs of the people who ultimately pay their bills."

The PR expert noted that social media has also transformed isolated concert moments of artists' political messaging into national controversies.

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"Today’s musicians aren’t more political than they used to be," Schmidt said. "They’re just more visible and accessible. Between smartphones and social media, they are 'on stage' almost 24/7. Fans now see and react to everything an artist says within hours or even minutes."

"Social media amplifies controversies," she continued. "A viral clip of fans walking out can look like an exodus even if it’s just a few hundred people. Real brand and reputational damage comes when the controversy contradicts the artist’s brand. Audiences don’t punish artists for having beliefs. They punish them for breaking character and going against the brand they’ve built."

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In the end, Eldridge said artists who use their platforms to champion political causes must also be prepared for the consequences when audiences push back.

"Artists, athletes, and entertainers, cannot turn away from an age-old truth: 'if you live by the sword, then you die by the sword,'" he said.

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"If you want to be lauded for your partisan political views, then you must also be prepared for the blowback, boycott, and bottoming out of sales numbers," he added.

"The sword cuts both ways."