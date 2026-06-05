Jennifer Lopez, Brittany Snow and Emily Blunt turn heads in dazzling gowns on the red carpet

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hollywood's biggest names stunned on different red carpets this week.

Stars including Jennifer Lopez and Brittany Snow turned heads when they posed for photos at the Gotham Awards and movie premieres in sparkling gowns.

Other celebrities lit up the red carpet at their movie premieres in stunning dresses.

Here are the best red carpet looks from this week.

JENNIFER LOPEZ, KELSEA BALLERINI, RENÉE ZELLWEGER STUN IN LACE, SHEER AND CUT-OUTS: PHOTOS

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez shut down the red carpet at the premiere of her new Netflix movie, "Office Romance," when she posed for photos in a figure-hugging gown.

The strapless dress featured a sweetheart neckline and a tight bodice which flared out into a full skirt and train at the knees. It also includes sequins in the design of blue and white flowers, with white birds flying around.

She accessorized the look with diamond jewelry, including a bracelet, ring and a pair of earrings, as well as a metallic gold clutch. The singer and actress also opted for a bold makeup look, which included bright eyeshadow and dark lashes.

JENNIFER LOPEZ, MICHELLE MONAGHAN AND SOFIA VERGARA HEAT THINGS UP: PHOTOS

Lopez posted a video of herself posing on the carpet on Instagram, with fans complimenting her in the comments section. One fan wrote, "You have always been THAT girl 🙂‍↕️❤️✨," and another added, "born to be iconic honestly😍😍."

Brittany Snow

Brittany Snow smiled for the camera as she posed for photos at the 2026 Gotham Awards.

The "Hunting Wives" actress stunned in a strapless green column dress which was covered in intricate sequins, as well as a sash tied around her waist which included a fabric flower.

She styled her hair in a sleek updo with pieces left out to frame her face, and chose a soft makeup look to compliment the dress.

"I’m obsessed how EVERY COLOR looks magical on you 💚💚💚💚💚💚," one fan wrote in the comments section of Snow's Instagram post. Another added, "Literally obsessed with this dress!"

Michelle Pfeiffer

Michelle Pfeiffer stunned when she walked the red carpet at the 2026 Gotham Awards.

The "Margo's Got Money Troubles" star wore a sleeveless white Chanel column dress with a high neckline, which was accented with floral appliqués throughout the top half. A thick band of floral appliqués mixed with feathers near the bottom of the dress marked the transition into a flowing pleated skirt.

Pfeiffer was honored at the event with the Legend Tribute, which was created in 2025 to honor television’s most beloved and influential performers, and was presented to Parker Posey last year for her work in "The White Lotus."

She shared photos from the event on Instagram, and fans could not pass up the chance to congratulate her on her accomplishment.

KATE MOSS, SOFIA VERGARA STUN IN SHEER LOOKS AT PARIS FASHION WEEK: PHOTOS

"Congratulations! So deserved! Love you in both The Madison and Margo’s got Money Problems!" one fan wrote, while another added, "So well deserved 👏👏Congratulations Michelle ❤️."

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt turned heads in two different looks while promoting her upcoming movie, "Disclosure Day."

The actress first stunned in a Tamara Ralph dress which featured a black velvet bodice with a plunging sweetheart neckline, which transitioned into a skirt made completely of pearls, giving fans a peek at her toned legs.

She paired the look with minimal jewelry and kept her hair and makeup natural, opting for sleek straight hair which she kept tucked behind her ears.

Blunt wore a second red carpet look this week, this time at the U.K. premiere of the new movie.

At the premiere, Blunt wore a strapless sheer lilac Stella McCartney dress with French lace designs and a peplum at the waist, with Swarovski crystals sewn in throughout.

She accessorized the dress with diamond-drop earrings, a bracelet and two rings, styling her hair slicked back and in a center part. She kept the lilac theme going, accenting her natural makeup look with purple eyeshadow and nail polish.

Malin Akerman

Malin Akerman stunned on the red carpet at the Gotham Awards in a simple black dress.

The "Hunting Wives" star wore a black dress with a structured square neckline and wide shoulder straps, which fell straight to the floor.

She paired the look with black strappy sandals, a black mini bag and jewelry, including a ring, bracelet and earrings. In terms of hair, she opted for a sleek updo, and went with a clean makeup look.

Akerman posted photos from the evening on her Instagram, with fans flooding the comments section with compliments. "Absolutely beautiful!! You're a real angel❤️," while another added, "You are literally stunning ❤️🔥."

Anna Faris

Anna Faris turned heads when she arrived to the Los Angeles premiere of "Scary Movie."

The "Mom" actress wore a figure-hugging backless sequined black dress with a halter neckline and cutouts on the side, which showed off her slim figure.

She styled her hair in an updo with her curtain bangs left out to frame her face, and sported a dark smokey eye and natural lipstick.

ANNE HATHAWAY STUNS IN DARING SHEER GOWN AT LONDON PREMIERE

Claire Danes

Claire Danes looked better than ever when she arrived to the 2026 Gotham Awards, where she was honored with the Performer Tribute.

The "Homeland" star walked the red carpet at the award show in a white sleeveless Narciso Rodriguez dress with a deep plunging neckline.

She kept her accessories to a minimum, choosing only a gold ring, bracelet and earrings, and wore her blonde hair in loose waves and a deep side part.

Carmen Electra

Carmen Electra wowed in a sheer black dress while at the premiere of "Scary Movie" in Los Angeles.

The former Playboy model posed for photos at the premiere in a strapless figure-hugging see-through black dress which flowed into a tulle mermaid skirt, which also featured feathered detailing throughout.

She posted photos from the evening on her Instagram, with fans complimenting her in the comments section, with one writing "You look gorgeous!!" and another adding "Absolute stunner 🩸🔪💋."

KATE HUDSON REVEALS THE ONLY THING SHE’D DO DIFFERENTLY IN HER HOLLYWOOD CAREER

"Guess who’s back! 👻 I am so thrilled and honored to be back together with the Wayans in the new #ScaryMovie! I really want to thank @keenenivorywayans for believing in me and fighting to get me into Scary Movie 1," she wrote. "It became the number one movie in the world, and I have no doubt Scary Movie 6 will be too! ⚡️"

Alison Brie

Alison Brie wore an elevated version of the "little black dress" when she arrived to a screening of "Masters of the Universe."

The actress posed for photos in a black velvet off-the-shoulder form-fitting mini dress with a deep sweetheart neckline and a brooch at the center of her chest. A key feature of the dress is the puffy oversized sleeves which extend outwards and away from her shoulders.

She paired the dress with black high heels and wore her hair in an updo with straight bangs framing her face.

Brie shared photos from the screening on Instagram, and fans were quick to send their praise for the actress in the comments section. "Perfection as always 🔥🔥🔥," one wrote, while another added, "WHAT A KNOCKKKOUTTTT 🔥😍."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Molly Ringwald

Molly Ringwald made a statement when she arrived to the red carpet at the 2026 Gotham Awards.

The "Pretty In Pink" star posed for photos in a silver dress with a high halter neckline with fabric which wrapped around her neck, making it similar to a turtleneck.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The wraparound effect is also found on the dress's waistline, with the fabric crossing over itself. Ringwald paired the look with gold earrings and a bracelet shaped like a snake, and wore her hair in a ponytail with blunt bangs.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington stunned when she walked the carpet at the Gotham Awards.

The "Scandal" actress posed for photos in a gold form-fitting Oscar de la Renta dress with a halter neckline. She styled the look with minimal jewelry, including a ring and a pair of earrings, and opted for a more natural makeup look.

Washington was honored with the Spotlight Tribute at the award show, writing on Instagram that she is "so honored" to receive the tribute.

"Stunning. Just absolutely stunning!" one fan wrote in the comments section. Another added, "This look is EVERYTHING!! ✨✨😍🤏🏽."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP