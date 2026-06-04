Heather Locklear says she lives 'far away' from Hollywood and stays out of the social scene

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Heather Locklear is shedding light on her life outside of Hollywood's inner circle.

Locklear was a guest on the Hollywood & Devine talk show and discussed how she had no hesitation going on the show, even though Dru Hammer and John Luciano only launched it a month ago.

"You're a friend. You're not a Hollywood friend," Luciano said, and Locklear replied, "Oh no. I would do anything."

Hammer, mother of actor Armie Hammer, said it was a "big deal" for Locklear to still show up and not give an excuse on why she couldn't be on the show, like other members in Hollywood might have.

HEATHER LOCKLEAR FLAUNTS NEW ROMANCE WITH LORENZO LAMAS AT DAUGHTER AVA SAMBORA'S WEDDING

Locklear didn't find her appearance on the show to be "rare," and shared that she must surround herself with people that are like her.

"I live so far away. Yeah. Like for many, many years. 40 years and stuff like that." — Heather Locklear

"Well, I do think that you hang out with people that are like you," Hammer said. "Yeah, probably," Locklear replied.

"And you would only hang out with Hollywood people who are nice and kind," Hammer continued.

"I don't really hang out with Hollywood people," Locklear stated.

"I live so far away. Yeah. Like for many, many years. 40 years and stuff like that."

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Although Locklear, known for her roles in "Melrose Place" and "Dynasty," walked away from Hollywood stars, she has entered a relationship that dominated headlines in recent months.

In April, a representative for Lorenzo Lamas confirmed to E! News that he and Locklear were seeing each other.

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Locklear and Lamas made their first appearance as a couple at the Chiller Theatre Expo on April 26. Lamas was Locklear's plus one to her daughter's wedding in May.

Locklear and Richie Sambora's 28-year-old daughter, Ava, married Tyler Farrar at the Rosewood Miramar in Montecito, California.

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