Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Oscars PDA heats up red carpet

Miles Teller kissed wife Keleigh Sperry on the red carpet at the 95th Academy Awards

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman only had eyes for each other on the Oscars red carpet.

The Hollywood power couple packed on the PDA as the flashing lights of camera crews illuminated their arrival at the Dolby Theatre before the 95th Academy Awards began Sunday night.

Kidman and Urban weren't the only pair to get handsy before the show.

OSCARS RED CARPET 2023: HOLLYWOOD STARS DARE TO BARE IN SHEER CUTOUT GOWNS

Nicole Kidman grabbed Keith Urban's face, while Miles Teller wrapped his arms around wife Keleigh Sperry at the Oscars.

Nicole Kidman grabbed Keith Urban's face, while Miles Teller wrapped his arms around wife Keleigh Sperry at the Oscars. (Getty Images)

"Top Gun: Maverick" star Miles Teller wrapped his arms around wife Keleigh Sperry Teller and practically took her breath away with a gentle kiss on her head.

Kidman simply stunned wearing a custom-made, one-sleeved Armani Privé gown adorned with floral appliques.

HUGH GRANT CRITICIZED FOR ‘RUDE’ OSCARS RED CARPET INTERVIEW

Her black sequined dress also included a thigh-high slit, and she added inches to her already statuesque frame with a pair of stilettos.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman could barely keep their hands off each other on the red carpet.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman could barely keep their hands off each other on the red carpet. (Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman dressed up in an Armani Privé gown at the Academy Awards.

Nicole Kidman dressed up in an Armani Privé gown at the Academy Awards. (Getty Images)

Keleigh wore a sparkling strapless Celine gown with towering heels to match for her walk down the red carpet.

2023 OSCARS COMPLETE WINNERS LIST

Halle Berry wore a white halter gown with a key-hole cutout and sparkling rose appliques positioned across her neck and at the bottom of her hip.

The Academy Award-winner kept her hand locked in the nook of her musician beau's arm.

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry shared some love on the Oscars red carpet

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry shared some love on the Oscars red carpet (Getty Images)

Halle Berry and boyfriend Van Hunt stayed close together at the Academy Awards.

Halle Berry and boyfriend Van Hunt stayed close together at the Academy Awards. (Kevin Mazur)

Van Hunt rocked a classic tuxedo with a bow tie at the Oscars.

Van Hunt rocked a classic tuxedo with a bow tie at the Oscars. (Emma McIntyre)

Halle Berry returns to the Academy Awards red carpet in a pink gown.

Halle Berry returns to the Academy Awards red carpet in a pink gown. (Getty Images)

Ke Huy Quan met wife Echo Quan while working on the 2004 film "2046." 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Ke, who starred in "Indiana Jones" in 1984, won best supporting actor for his role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," but directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinhert credited Echo with being the "secret soul" to the movie. 

Echo served as the film's translator.

Echo Quan and Ke Huy Quan smile before walking into the Dolby Theatre. 

Echo Quan and Ke Huy Quan smile before walking into the Dolby Theatre.  (Gilbert Flores)

Ke Huy Quan and wife Echo met while working on a film together in 2004.

Ke Huy Quan and wife Echo met while working on a film together in 2004. (Mike Coppola)

During his acceptance speech on Sunday, Ke said, "My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp. And somehow I ended up here on Hollywood’s biggest stage. They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it’s happening to me. This is the American dream." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tracy Wright is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to tracy.wright@fox.com.

Trending