Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Oscars PDA heats up red carpet

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman only had eyes for each other on the Oscars red carpet.

The Hollywood power couple packed on the PDA as the flashing lights of camera crews illuminated their arrival at the Dolby Theatre before the 95th Academy Awards began Sunday night.

Kidman and Urban weren't the only pair to get handsy before the show.

"Top Gun: Maverick" star Miles Teller wrapped his arms around wife Keleigh Sperry Teller and practically took her breath away with a gentle kiss on her head.

Kidman simply stunned wearing a custom-made, one-sleeved Armani Privé gown adorned with floral appliques.

Her black sequined dress also included a thigh-high slit, and she added inches to her already statuesque frame with a pair of stilettos.

Keleigh wore a sparkling strapless Celine gown with towering heels to match for her walk down the red carpet.

Halle Berry wore a white halter gown with a key-hole cutout and sparkling rose appliques positioned across her neck and at the bottom of her hip.

The Academy Award-winner kept her hand locked in the nook of her musician beau's arm.

Ke Huy Quan met wife Echo Quan while working on the 2004 film "2046."

Ke, who starred in "Indiana Jones" in 1984, won best supporting actor for his role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," but directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinhert credited Echo with being the "secret soul" to the movie.

Echo served as the film's translator.

During his acceptance speech on Sunday, Ke said, "My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp. And somehow I ended up here on Hollywood’s biggest stage. They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it’s happening to me. This is the American dream."