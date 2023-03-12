Expand / Collapse search
Nicole Kidman goes braless at pre-Oscars party, Kevin Bacon has a date night with Kyra Sedgwick

The 2023 Oscar Awards will take place Sunday Mar. 12, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
The night before the Academy Awards is a celebration within itself, with heaps of stars showing up to some of Hollywood's most glamorous Pre-Oscar parties.

Previous Oscar winners including Nicole Kidman and Brie Larson showed up to the Polo Lounge at The Beverly Hills Hotel for the Chanel and Charles Finch Dinner.

Kidman stole the show, opting to go braless, wearing only a navy and black tweed jacket with a matching fringe skirt.

Nicole Kidman chose to go braless on the red carpet.

Nicole Kidman chose to go braless on the red carpet. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

While on the red carpet, Kidman ran into her former co-star from the 2002 film "Panic Room," Kristen Stewart, exclaiming "It’s been so long." The two posed for a photo with actress Marion Cotillard.

Marion Cotillard, Nicole Kidman, and Kristen Stewart posed for a photo together at the Chanel and Charles Finch dinner.

Marion Cotillard, Nicole Kidman, and Kristen Stewart posed for a photo together at the Chanel and Charles Finch dinner. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Larson, who won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2016 for her performance in "Room," also attended the event, rocking a signature black and white Chanel jacket.

Brie Larson wore a gorgeous Chanel jacket, adorned with little black buttons with the signature CC on them.

Brie Larson wore a gorgeous Chanel jacket, adorned with little black buttons with the signature CC on them. (Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

"Top Gun: Maverick" was represented by producer Jerry Bruckheimer, at the event, looking dapper in a black multi-piece suit. The film, starring Tom Cruise, is nominated for six awards, including Best Picture.

Jerry Bruckheimer also attended the Chanel and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner on March 11.

Jerry Bruckheimer also attended the Chanel and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner on March 11. (Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

The evening also served as a date night for some couples, including Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick. 

Together for nearly 35 years, Bacon looked sharp in a gray suit and black shirt which complemented Sedgwick's lacy bralette. Although showing her midriff, the actress covered up in a black suit jacket and matching pair of pants.

Additionally, Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow, married for 22 years, coupled up at the event. 

Kevin Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick as well as Judd Apatow and wife Leslie Mann coupled up at the Chanel and Charles Finch dinner.

Kevin Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick as well as Judd Apatow and wife Leslie Mann coupled up at the Chanel and Charles Finch dinner. (Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

Hugh Grant also got to hit the town with his wife, Anna Elisabet Eberstein. The two have been married since 2018. Grant wore a simple black suit to match Eberstein's black-suit dress.

Hugh Grant and his wife of  nearly 5 years, Anna Elisabet Eberstein walked the carpet together.

Hugh Grant and his wife of  nearly 5 years, Anna Elisabet Eberstein walked the carpet together. (Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

Former girlfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio and star of "Daisy Jones & The Six," Camila Morrone, has attended the event for several years.

"It’s like a really glamorous sleepover," Morrone said. "I just love it here. I love to see all of the people who work in the entertainment industry who are being honored tomorrow. You’re in a room with like really artistic and incredible humans, so you just soak it all in. And I’ve won [sic] some pretty incredible Chanel pieces over the past few years here."

Making yet another apperance at the Chanel and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Dinner was "Daisy Jones &amp; The Six" star Camila Morrone.

Making yet another apperance at the Chanel and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Dinner was "Daisy Jones & The Six" star Camila Morrone. (Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

Black seemed to be the predominant color of the night, popping up in nearly everyone's outfit.

Actor Andrew Garfield dared to be different in a beautiful lavender suit, paired with an open gray button-down, exposing his white under-shirt.

Andrew Garfield chose to wear a pop of color on the carpet.

Andrew Garfield chose to wear a pop of color on the carpet. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The 95th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, Mar. 12. 

For the third time, Jimmy Kimmel will host the show.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

