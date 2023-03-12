Nicole Kidman goes braless at pre-Oscars party, Kevin Bacon has a date night with Kyra Sedgwick

The night before the Academy Awards is a celebration within itself, with heaps of stars showing up to some of Hollywood's most glamorous Pre-Oscar parties.

Previous Oscar winners including Nicole Kidman and Brie Larson showed up to the Polo Lounge at The Beverly Hills Hotel for the Chanel and Charles Finch Dinner.

Kidman stole the show, opting to go braless, wearing only a navy and black tweed jacket with a matching fringe skirt.

While on the red carpet, Kidman ran into her former co-star from the 2002 film "Panic Room," Kristen Stewart, exclaiming "It’s been so long." The two posed for a photo with actress Marion Cotillard.

Larson, who won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2016 for her performance in "Room," also attended the event, rocking a signature black and white Chanel jacket.

"Top Gun: Maverick" was represented by producer Jerry Bruckheimer, at the event, looking dapper in a black multi-piece suit. The film, starring Tom Cruise, is nominated for six awards, including Best Picture.

The evening also served as a date night for some couples, including Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick.

Together for nearly 35 years, Bacon looked sharp in a gray suit and black shirt which complemented Sedgwick's lacy bralette. Although showing her midriff, the actress covered up in a black suit jacket and matching pair of pants.

Additionally, Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow, married for 22 years, coupled up at the event.

Hugh Grant also got to hit the town with his wife, Anna Elisabet Eberstein. The two have been married since 2018. Grant wore a simple black suit to match Eberstein's black-suit dress.

Former girlfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio and star of "Daisy Jones & The Six," Camila Morrone, has attended the event for several years.

"It’s like a really glamorous sleepover," Morrone said. "I just love it here. I love to see all of the people who work in the entertainment industry who are being honored tomorrow. You’re in a room with like really artistic and incredible humans, so you just soak it all in. And I’ve won [sic] some pretty incredible Chanel pieces over the past few years here."

Black seemed to be the predominant color of the night, popping up in nearly everyone's outfit.

Actor Andrew Garfield dared to be different in a beautiful lavender suit, paired with an open gray button-down, exposing his white under-shirt.

The 95th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, Mar. 12.

For the third time, Jimmy Kimmel will host the show.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.