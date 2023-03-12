Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oscars
Published

2023 Oscars complete winners list

Brendan Fraser won best actor while Michelle Yeoh won best actress at the 95th Academy Awards

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
The Oscars have become ‘world’s biggest group therapy session’: Jimmy Failla Video

The Oscars have become ‘world’s biggest group therapy session’: Jimmy Failla

Jimmy Failla said the reason viewership of Hollywood award shows is declining is because celebrities abandoned their aspirational roots in favor of activism.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" won best picture at the 2023 Oscars held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Harrison Ford presented the final award of the night.

Brendan Fraser took home the best actor award for his performance in "The Whale." Fraser teared up while accepting his award and explained that he was grateful to be thrown the "creative lifeline" that was "The Whale."

Michelle Yeoh won best actress for "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

"Dreams do come true," she said while accepting her award before adding, "Ladies, don't let anyone ever tell you, you are past your prime."

Jamie Lee Curtis walks the red carpet at the 2023 Academy Awards, where she is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Jamie Lee Curtis walks the red carpet at the 2023 Academy Awards, where she is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." (Getty Images)

Jamie Lee Curtis won her first ever Oscar for her role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." She thanked her family and the supporters of her "genre movies" as she teared up on-stage.

"I just won an Oscar," she said.

TOM CRUISE SKIPS OSCARS, BUT LADY GAGA WILL PERFORM ‘TOP GUN: MAVERICK’ SONG

Here's the complete list of 2023 Oscar winners:

Best picture: 

Best actor: Brendan Fraser, "The Whale."

Brendan Fraser walks the 2023 Academy Awards red carpet, where he is nominated for best lead actor for his role in "The Whale." He won best actor.

Brendan Fraser walks the 2023 Academy Awards red carpet, where he is nominated for best lead actor for his role in "The Whale." He won best actor. (Getty Images)

Best actress winner, Michelle Yeoh walks the red carpet in a light pink Dior Haute Couture gown.

Best actress winner, Michelle Yeoh walks the red carpet in a light pink Dior Haute Couture gown. (Getty Images)

Best actress: Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best supporting actress: Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Best animated feature: "Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio"

International feature film: "All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germany)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Documentary feature: "Navalny"

Live action short: "An Irish Goodbye"

Cinematography: James Friend, "All Quiet on the Western Front"

Makeup and hairstyling: "The Whale"

Costume design: "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Documentary short: "The Elephant Whisperers"

Animated short: "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse"

Production design: "All Quiet on the Western Front"

Music (original score): Volker Bertelmann, "All Quiet on the Western Front"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Visual Effects: "Avatar: The Way of Water"

Original screenplay: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Adapted screenplay: "Women Talking"

Sound: "Top Gun: Maverick"

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Trending