Oscars 2023: Lady Gaga jumps into action after fall on red carpet ahead of emotional performance

Lady Gaga came to the rescue on Oscar night.

People magazine shared video of the Oscar performer walking the carpet into the ceremony and passing a man with a camera.

Just as they cross paths, the photographer stumbles and can be heard hitting the ground. Gaga noticed, turned and rushed back to help him up.

It seems as if in trying to avoid stepping on Gaga’s gown, the man may have tripped, according to the video shared by the outlet.

OSCARS RED CARPET 2023: HOLLYWOOD STARS DARE TO BARE IN SHEER AND CUTOUT GOWNS

"She is always a class act," one person commented. "Beautiful and a kind soul," added another person along with a red heart emoji.

The 36-year-old singer was originally not expected to perform during the ceremony due to scheduling conflicts with filming of the "Joker" sequel.

But a person close to the production with knowledge of the performance confirmed Sunday afternoon that the Gaga would sing "Hold My Hand," the Oscar-nominated original song from "Top Gun: Maverick."

On stage, Gaga had changed from her arrival gown to a more casual look for the performance, sporting a black t-shirt and ripped jeans. She also appeared to have taken off her makeup and undid part of her French-braided updo, letting the braid hang down.

Before she sang, Gaga delivered a heartfelt speech about writing the song.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It's deeply personal for me. And I think that we all need each other," Gaga said. "We need a lot of love to walk through this life. And we all need a hero sometimes. There's heroes all around us in unassuming places, but you might find that you can be your own hero even if you feel broken inside."

At the end, a dedication to Tony Scott, the director of the original "Top Gun" came up on screen behind Gaga, and she hugged her band.

Fans online praised her performance.

"Lady Gaga always brings it. But that was beyond. Wow," wrote one.

Another noted her speech, saying "Lady Gaga with the message of the day."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Everyone expected a big production but lady gaga has once again prove that all she need is her talent to stand out. all the glam being stripped away just an intimate performance with her voice," marveled one fan.

"Lady Gaga absolutely slaying it at the Oscars again," said another. "Let her host one of the years (if she wants)."

Fox News Digital’s Lauryn Overhultz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.