Brooklyn Beckham is engaged to Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham is engaged to his girlfriend Nicola Peltz.

Victoria and David Beckham's 21-year-old son announced the news in an Instagram post Saturday.

"Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day," Brooklyn Beckham captioned a loving photo of the pair. "I love you baby xx."

Peltz, a 25-year-old actress, commented on the post, writing: "I'm so lucky to call you mine."

Brooklyn Beckham's fiancee also shared the same photo on her own Instagram to announce the news. The pic shows the pair dressed in their best as they lean in for a kiss. Brooklyn Beckham is wearing a navy blue suit while Peltz is dressed in a long, bright yellow dress.

The pair first went public as a couple in January. And thanks to his famous mom Victoria's own Instagram post, it's clear his parents are thrilled by the news.

"The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness 🙏🏻We all love you both so much x @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven 💕," the former Spice Girls singer wrote.

Brooklyn Beckham previously dated actress Chloe Grace Moretz on and off for about a year.