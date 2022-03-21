David Beckham lends his Instagram to Ukrainian doctor in Kharkiv

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

David Beckham took a break from his Instagram on Sunday to help highlight relief efforts underway in Ukraine.

The retired soccer star, 46, announced over the weekend that he’d be "handing over my social channels to Iryna, the Head of the Regional Perinatal Centre in Kharkiv, Ukraine, where she is helping mothers give birth."

Beckham went on to add, "Head over to my story highlights to learn more about the amazing work Iryna and health workers like her are doing to save lives in Ukraine. Please give what you can to support @UNICEF and people like Iryna using the donation link in my bio."

In the video on his highlights, Iryna, the pediatric anesthesiologist who was not identified by her last name, said that routinely "in peacetime" she takes on the role as "head of Kharkiv's regional perinatal center and a child anesthesiologist."

Since Russia launched its attack on Ukraine Feb. 24, Iryna explained that her responsibilities have expanded, adding, "I unload cargo, I work on logistics and I offer emotional support."

Iryna recounted the early days of the invasion, sharing that patients were evacuated to the basement while babies in intensive care had to stay put – despite the risk – due to life-saving equipment.

"The first days were the most difficult," she says. "We had to learn how to work with bombings and strikes."

The doctor went on to explain, "We are probably risking our lives, but we don't think about it at all. We love our work."

Beckham has worked closely with UNICEF, a U.N. agency devoted to provide humanitarian to children worldwide, in the past, and has been working with them to raise funds for Ukraine.

UNICEF commented on Beckham’s post, "Thank you @davidbeckham for handing over your account, to Iryna for your heroic work, and to everyone helping children with a donation."

Beckham and his wife, Victoria Beckham, launched an emergency appeal via his 7 Fund UNICEF. This nonprofit organization has been on the ground in Ukraine offering immediate aid to children and families affected by the Russian invasion.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion into Ukraine on Feb. 24, sparking worldwide condemnation. Thousands have been reported either dead or wounded, including children. Millions have fled or attempted to escape the country.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.