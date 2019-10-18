Victoria Beckham says she's 'lucky' to have found 'soulmate' David Beckham

Victoria Beckham couldn't stop gushing about her husband David Beckham while promoting her new makeup line this week.

The pop star-turned-fashion designer appeared Friday on "The View" and spoke about her 20-year marriage to her "soulmate."

Joking about David Beckham's good looks, cohost Joy Behar asked, "So, what was it that attracted you to him?"

"You know obviously he's incredibly good-looking, but David is the most wonderful husband and fantastic father and a real inspiration to all of us, he's hard-working," Victoria Beckham said, adding: "I'm lucky to have him as my soulmate."

The couple celebrated their 20th anniversary in July.

Behar teased, "You have to be friends with somebody after many years together, because the sex, eh..."

"Don't worry about that!" Victoria Beckham said.

In an interview on the "Today" show Wednesday, the former Spice Girls member told Hoda Kotb, "You know, I think that the kids are our priority, and everything we do revolves around the children."

"But we both work really hard. We love what we do professionally. We support each other and, you know, we're very lucky to have found each other and lucky that we're growing together," she said.

Victoria Beckham stressed that "communication is key" when it comes to managing the Beckham family's hectic schedule -- "We are very present in the kids' lives," she said.

Victoria and David have four children: an 8-year-old daughter Harper and sons Brooklyn, 20; Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 14.

"We love our family. Everything we do revolves around our family," she explained. "I think it's just being focused, working hard [and] having a great support team around us. Both of our parents are very, very present and help with the kids."

