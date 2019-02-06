Nick Cannon takes credit for Pete Davidson, Kate Beckinsale romance, shades Ariana Grande

Nick Cannon patted himself on the back for Pete Davidson's new romance with Kate Beckinsale — who's a full 20 years older than Davidson.

Cannon, 38, boasted that he advised Davidson, 25, to find himself an older woman for his next relationship instead of Ariana Grande-type young pop stars.

While filling in for the titular host on "The Wendy Williams Show" on Tuesday, Cannon said he and the "Saturday Night Live" star smoked some "greenery" and "were having some good conversation. We were having cougar conversations. I taught that young boy well."

Davidson was first linked with Beckinsale, 45, after they reportedly got close at a Golden Globes party in January.

They were later spotted leaving a comedy club together.

"I will take credit for it," the "Wildin' Out" star said. "I'm the one who told him, 'Get you an older woman, man!' I said that. Leave them little pop stars alone! An older woman knows what she wants! She don't play no games! She's serious! That's what I'm talking about. Get you somebody older!"

Cannon does indeed have experience with more mature ladies: He was married to Mariah Carey, now 48, from 2008 to late 2014 when they separated. They remain amicable and finalized their divorce in 2016.

The comedian also poked fun at Grande's misspelled Japanese tattoo, about which the singer had a mini-meltdown over the weekend.

"Them little pop stars, they don't know! They giving Japanese menus tattooed on their backs from the sushi restaurant," Cannon said. "I'm joking, but that is Ariana Grande's hand, and I think that's even after she tried to fix it."

"That's some young girl stuff. Older women don't like tiny barbecues," he added. "They like chitlins and grits."

Davidson and Grande, 25, began their whirlwind romance in May 2018 and got engaged just weeks later.

They called it quits in October.