Nick Cannon defends Wendy Williams' marriage amid talk show absence

Nick Cannon addressed Wendy Williams’ extended absence head-on while he hosted her namesake talk show Monday morning.

While speaking to the audience, Cannon revealed he has spoken to Williams and her family directly.

“She sounded amazing, y’all,” Cannon shared. “Her spirit was so big. It was so amazing.”

Williams appeared to assure her fill-in host that all was well with her family, despite the rumors plaguing them.

“She said she wanted to speak as a family unit and her, [her husband] Kevin and [her son] Little Kevin they said they are all good,” Cannon continued. “The love and the passion is still there because that’s what you need in times like this … is for your family to stick together with you.”

The conversation, he admitted, “got a little emotional.”

“She said she feels all of your love,” he said.

Williams has been absent from “The Wendy Williams Show” since it went on holiday hiatus in December. Her family and the show’s production company later announced that she was entering long-term hospitalization for treatment of her Graves’ disease; however, last week she was spotted with a friend at a CVS in Florida.

This story originally appeared on Page Six.