Mariah Carey dazzles in sparkling string bikini

Singer Mariah Carey had a lot to be smiling about after she shared photos of herself wearing a dazzling string bikini.

Carey, 48, shared the photos of her flaunting her body while in front of a swimming pool. The bathing suit was accessorized with diamond bracelets to add to that sparkly look. In one photo, she is seen taking a dip in the pool, smiling with her eyes closed.

“Happy,” she captioned the photo.

The mother of two posted a picture of herself from her vacation in St. Barts. Before she set off on her tropical vacation, the “We Belong Together” singer spent Christmas with her ex-husband Nick Cannon and their twins, Monroe and Moroccan, in Aspen, Colorado, People reported.