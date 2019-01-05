Expand / Collapse search
Celebrity News
Mariah Carey dazzles in sparkling string bikini

Kathleen Joyce
Singer Mariah Carey stunned in a sparkling string bikini. 

Singer Mariah Carey had a lot to be smiling about after she shared photos of herself wearing a dazzling string bikini.

Carey, 48, shared the photos of her flaunting her body while in front of a swimming pool. The bathing suit was accessorized with diamond bracelets to add to that sparkly look. In one photo, she is seen taking a dip in the pool, smiling with her eyes closed.

“Happy,” she captioned the photo.

The mother of two posted a picture of herself from her vacation in St. Barts. Before she set off on her tropical vacation, the “We Belong Together” singer spent Christmas with her ex-husband Nick Cannon and their twins, Monroe and Moroccan, in Aspen, Colorado, People reported.

