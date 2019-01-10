Kate Beckinsale gives sassy response to Pete Davidson rumors

So, are Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson dating after their night out following the 2019 Golden Globe Awards?

Beckinsale didn’t confirm those rumors, but she did give a sassy response to a fan on Instagram who commented on her recent post about the “Saturday Night Live” star.

"Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson,” one user commented on Beckinsale’s black-and-white photo of her mother, actress Judy Loe.

"No that's my mother. Easy mistake,” Beckinsale responded to the fan.

Davidson, 25, and Beckinsale, 45, were spotted cozying up Sunday night at the Netflix party following the awards show. A source previously told Fox News the duo spent some time sipping champagne and were “kind of flirty.”

"Pete and Kate were definitely getting their time in together socially,” a source who was at the party told Fox News. "Even though Pete and Machine Gun Kelly were basically attached at the hip all night, Pete and Kate found about 35 to 40 minutes where they got close on the patio."

Beckinsale and Davidson reportedly left the party together, Page Six reported.

Davidson and Ariana Grande broke off their four-month engagement in October, which the singer then addressed in her hit song, “thank u, next.” The comedian also concerned fans last month when he posted an alarming note on social media that prompted a welfare check.

Beckinsale, who has a daughter with Michael Sheen, was most recently linked to comedian Matte Rife.

Fox News’ Julius Young contributed to this report.