Ariana Grande goes on Twitter rant over cultural appropriation, misspelled tattoo

By Jessica Sager | Fox News
Singer Ariana Grande got a new tattoo, except when she posted a photo of her new tat on Instagram, her fans were quick to point out that it contained a misspelling.

Ariana Grande went on a Twitter tear after being accused of cultural appropriation with her misspelled Japanese tattoo, which she recently somewhat fixed.

It began when Grande, 25, replied to a TMZ tweet about a reported $1 million offer to remove her tattoo, which was supposed to read "7 Rings" after her latest hit single, but translated to Japanese style barbecue grill.

"I'll give y'all a million to get off my nuts," she wrote.

She then tweeted (and later deleted), "I also went back and got it fixed with the help of my tutor to be more accurate. I can't read or write kanji obviously. what do you want me to do? it was done out of love and appreciation. what do you want me to say?"

She continued, "u kno how many people make this mistake and DON'T care just cause they like how it looks? bruh ... i care soooo much. what would you like me to do or say? forreal."

In a separate tweet, she declared that she stopped selling Japanese language merchandise over the backlash.

"There is a difference between appropriation and appreciation," she added. "My japanese fans were always excited when i wrote in japanese or wore japanese sayings on my clothing. however, all of the merch with japanese on it was taken down from my site not that anyone cared to notice."

It's only the latest instance in which the pop starlet is accused of appropriating other cultures.

In January, Grande came under fire for not only allegedly appropriating black culture in her "7 Rings" music video, but also for stealing the song itself from several artists.

Representatives for Grande did not immediately return Fox News' requests for comment.