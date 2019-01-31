Nick Cannon has had 'enough winning' from Tom Brady but admits he 'doesn't follow the NFL too much'

Nick Cannon is rooting for the Los Angeles Rams at the Super Bowl this weekend, not just to rep his hometown — he was born in San Diego has loyalty to California — but also because he agrees with Daniel Radcliffe that he's had "enough winning" from Tom Brady.

"Honestly, I don't follow the NFL too much," the comedian quipped, "but I live on the West Coast, so I gotta rep for LA!"

Cannon, 38, tells Fox News that he's looking forward to working in this year's Super Bowl city of Atlanta for the big game weekend.

Once Super Bowl weekend is over, Cannon will trek from Atlanta to New York City, where he'll fill in as host of "The Wendy Williams Show."

Williams, 54, took an extended leave of absence from the program to deal with her Grave's disease.

Cannon says he hasn't spoken to Williams since her break but is concerned about her, as he also suffers from an autoimmune condition — he's publicly battled lupus since 2012.

"I'm sending her so much positivity," the comedian and actor said. "I'd love to be able to speak with her soon. I have an autoimmune condition, so I know how hard it is. I hope she's OK."

Cannon will undertake Williams' infamous "Hot Topics" segment, which is rife with gossip, often about other stars he knows personally, but he's not too nervous about making anyone mad.

"I mean, it's always a conversation — I can just speak my truth," he said. "I'm not concerned [about offending anybody]. You can only respect people who speak the truth."

He adds, "People who understand how media works don't get upset. They know me and they know that I never come from a place of malice, there's nothing mean about anything I do."

Once the late night host wraps his work on the East Coast and with "The Masked Singer," he says he's got standup comedy on the mind with "Wildin' Out."

He and the fellow comics from the MTV staple previously toured arenas, and they're looking to do it again — this time with cameras.

"We're going to be filming a 'Wildin' Out' movie," he told Fox News. "It's going to be a bit like 'The Original Kings of Comedy' tour and like Jay-Z's 'Fade to Black.'"

Cannon doesn't censor himself onstage or anywhere else, so no subject matter is too taboo, whether or not cameras are rolling.

"The concept of wanting to protect material is outdated," he said of comedians banning cameras from shows. "I kind of always perform as if cameras are rolling. I welcome it!"

He's developing his act for the film, noting, "Atlanta, I would say, is one of most difficult places to build chops. Everyone's funny here! But yeah, I talk about everything — my publicist is shaking her head and laughing because it's true. I don't shy away from anything."

In between all of that work, of course, the man has to rest — and you can believe he'll be doing it in the lap of luxury.

"Man, I love Atlanta. I'll be doing fun stuff with IHG [Intercontinental Hotels Group], DJing events, performing — no other city except Hollywood has more entertainment choices," he said, adding that he's also admittedly looking forward to resting in his presidential suite.

"The bathtub right in front of fireplace! I've been partaking in it," he said, "and I can't wait to partake in that some more."