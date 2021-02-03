Morgan Wallen ineligible for ACM Awards following use of racial slur

Morgan Wallen has taken another hit amid the fallout from a leaked video showing him using a racial slur, and will no longer be eligible for one of country music's biggest awards.

The 27-year-old country star was recently caught on video using the N-word.

His record label, Big Loud, has announced that they've suspended his recording contract "indefinitely" while iHeartRadio told Fox News that they chose to pull his "music and content" from their stations.

Wallen is no longer eligible for this year's Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards.

In a statement shared on social media Wednesday, the ACM announced that they'd barred "Wallen's potential involvement and eligibility for this year's 56th Academy of Country Music Awards cycle."

"The Academy does not condone or support intolerance or behavior that doesn't align with our commitment and dedication to diversity and dedication," the statement continued, promising to "expedite" diversity training available to the "country music artist community."

Finally, the Academy said that they'd be looking into their "awards eligibility and submission process" in order to ensure that the "nominees consistently reflect the Academy's integrity."

After the video was shared by TMZ, Wallen offered a public apology for his actions.

"I'm embarrassed and sorry," Wallen said in a statement shared with Fox News.

"I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back," he continued. "There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better."

That didn't stop the country music community from decrying his comments, however.

On Twitter, singer Maren Morris pointed out that "this isn’t his first ‘scuffle’ and he just demolished a huge streaming record last month regardless. We all know it wasn’t his first time using that word."

Other country stars such as Kelsea Ballerini and Mickey Guyton also condemned Wallen's actions.

The star caught heat last year as well when he was caught on video at a crowded party that appeared to flout coronavirus safety recommendations.

The incident caused "Saturday Night Live" to boot the "Wasted on You" singer from that weekend's show, though he was rescheduled for a later date.