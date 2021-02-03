Morgan Wallen slammed by Maren Morris, Mickey Guyton and more country stars after singer uses racial slur

Multiple country music stars are slamming Morgan Wallen after he was caught on tape using a racial slur.

Singer Maren Morris took to Twitter to express her feelings.

"It actually IS representative of our town because this isn’t his first ‘scuffle’ and he just demolished a huge streaming record last month regardless. We all know it wasn’t his first time using that word," the "Girl" singer, 30, tweeted. "We keep them rich and protected at all costs with no recourse."

Fellow star Kelsea Ballerini added, "The news out of Nashville tonight does not represent country music.

"Running Out of Road" songstress Lauren Jenkins tweeted, "‘I promise to do better’ is how you address exercise and healthy eating habits to yourself…. not about hurling racial slurs."

"The Voice" Season 3 winner Cassadee Pope penned, "I am completely disgusted by Morgan Wallens’ [sic] words. To be that flippant and nonchalant while hurling the most offensive racial slur you could utter.... some people just have ZERO sensitivity to a real f--king problem in this world: racism. It has no place in country music and has been tolerated and enabled way too long. And it has NO place in this world."

Justin Fabus agreed, "Enough is enough. If you condone or try to justify @MorganWallen’s latest behavior, there is NO place for you in the Country Music community or ANY community," he tweeted.

"The hate runs deep. Smfh," tweeted Mickey Guyton, who later added: "How many passes will you continue to give? Asking for a friend. No one deserves to be canceled [but] this is unacceptable."

"Promises to do better don’t mean sh*t," she stated.

Wallen, 27, told Fox News he was "embarrassed and sorry" for using the racial slur.

"I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better," he said.

Wallen's remorse comes after TMZ posted a video of the "Wasted On You" singer's return home on Sunday night with a group of friends. The clip shows Wallen walking up his driveway as he refers to one of his friends as the N-word and uses other profanities.

Since the video went viral, Wallen's label announced it has "indefinitely" suspended his recording contract.

"In the wake of recent events, Big Loud Records has made the decision to suspend Morgan Wallen’s contract indefinitely," the statement reads.

CMT, the country music television channel owned by Viacom, also suspended playing Wallen's music. The company wrote on social media, "After learning of Morgan Wallen’s racial slur late last night, we are in the process of removing his appearances from all our platforms. We do not tolerate or condone words and actions that are in direct opposition to our core values that celebrate diversity, equity & inclusion."

And radio chain, iHeartRadio, has pulled all of Wallen's songs from its stations.

"In light of Morgan Wallen’s recent actions involving the use of a racial slur, we have made the decision to remove his music and content from our stations effective immediately," a spokesperson for iHeartMedia told Fox News.

A rep for Wallen didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment.