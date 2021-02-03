Morgan Wallen's music removed from iHeartRadio, label suspends him amid racial slur scandal

Radio chain iHeartRadio has pulled all of Morgan Wallen's songs from its stations in the wake of his racial slur scandal and his record label Big Loud Records has suspended him.

The country musician was caught on video using the N-word then later apologized.

"In light of Morgan Wallen’s recent actions involving the use of a racial slur, we have made the decision to remove his music and content from our stations effective immediately," a spokesperson for iHeartMedia told Variety.

Meanwhile, his label announced it has "indefinitely" suspended Wallen's recording contract.

"In the wake of recent events, Big Loud Records has made the decision to suspend Morgan Wallen’s contract indefinitely," the statement reads.

Wallen told Fox News he was "embarrassed and sorry" for using the racial epithet.

"I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better," the 27-year-old added.

Wallen's remorse comes after TMZ posted a video of the "Wasted On You" singer's return home on Sunday night with a group of friends. The clip shows Wallen walking up his driveway as he refers to one of his friends as the N-word and uses other profanities.

The country star and his pals were reportedly out in Nashville before returning to his home around midnight. TMZ reports the group was caught on camera by a neighbor who woke up to the noise of their conversation, as well as honking horns.

On Tuesday, Cumulus Media, the second-largest radio chain, also sidelined Wallen's music from broadcasting on his 400-plus stations.

"MORGAN WALLEN — EXTREMELY IMPORTANT," a note obtained by Variety stated. "Team, unfortunately country music star Morgan Wallen was captured on video Sunday evening using a racial slur. Effective immediately we request that all of Morgan Wallen’s music be removed from our playlists without exception. More to follow."

This isn't the first time the entertainer has been forced to apologize after being the subject of leaked footage.

In the fall of 2020, the 27-year-old was blocked from a scheduled performance on "Saturday Night Live" after a video surfaced of Wallen at a crowded party without a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He called the show's decision to pull him from the performance "tough" but "necessary."

"I respect the show's decision because I know that I put them in jeopardy," Wallen continued. "I take ownership of this. I'd like to apologize to 'SNL,' to my fans, to my team for bringing me these opportunities and I let them down."

Wallen was invited back to perform in December.

