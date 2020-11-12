Kelsea Ballerini clears up pregnancy speculation: 'Just carrying around my organs'

Kelsea Ballerini has had it with the pregnancy speculation.

After the star appeared at the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards on Wednesday night, fans took to social media to contemplate whether the 27-year-old star may have a little one on the way.

"Currently wondering if @KelseaBallerini is pregnant?!" wrote one fan. "They’d have the CUTEST little babe."

"Could our sweet adorable @KelseaBallerini be pregnant???," said another, according to ET Canada.

The musician shut down the speculation once and for all, stating that it's "incredibly insensitive" to do so.

"I’m sure you mean well, but it’s incredibly insensitive to ask or assume if another woman is pregnant," she wrote on Twitter. "I’m not, by the way. Just carrying around my organs. But if I were, I’d want to share that in my own time when I felt ready."

The "hole in the bottle" singer added: "Let’s not judge bloat levels on the internet."

Several fans shared their support in the comments.

"I’ve looked at the pictures from last night a million times and I just can’t see where they’re getting this from," said one. "I’m sorry people feel the need to be nasty. You looked stunning as always last night. Love you."

Added another: "I love the way you replied to this. People really have to be trained on how things are not okay to say in 2020 anymore. They need to see us for more than just a baby maker machine. I'm sorry you had to read that, I love you K!"

Earlier in the day, the country crooner shared an "embarrassing story" from her night at the CMAs.

"People often ask for my most embarrassing story, and I have a new one," she posted on Twitter. "While sipping some wine last night after the CMAs, somehow the glass shattered IN MY MOUTH, cutting my lip, all in front of Miranda Lambert. 2020 keeping me humble y’all."