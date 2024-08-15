Miranda Lambert pokes fun at Italian statue with obscene gesture during European vacation with husband

Miranda Lambert is all about the fun and games.

On Wednesday, the "Wranglers" crooner shared a series of photos detailing her trip to Italy with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. However, fans were quick to point out one snapshot in particular that shows Lambert making an obscene gesture towards a statue.

"You’re probably gonna get banned from Instagram," one fan commented, referencing the photo in question, in which Lambert appears to be pinching the statue.

"Cracking up @ that one pic," another fan wrote, alongside a pinch emoji. "You know the one."

The vacation comes nearly two months after McLoughlin was seen dancing with a mystery woman at a Nashville, Tennessee, bar.

However, the woman in question spoke out, claiming the interaction was completely "innocent."

The woman and a group of friends were celebrating a bride-to-be at a bachelorette party when they met McLoughlin.

"Earlier in the night, we noticed him in the roped-off section at the front of the bar," the woman, who chose to speak anonymously, told InTouch Weekly. "We recognized him, and we all thought it was cool that he was there and mentioned hoping for a Miranda appearance.

"We went back to enjoying our night, drinking and dancing with each other and just having a good time."

Later, they found themselves "near the roped-off section" and asked McLoughlin if he'd take a photo with the bride-to-be.

"He said of course, and we thanked him," she claimed. "Somehow, later, we were let into the roped-off section where he was. I’m not sure how that was initiated or happened. We were all dancing together and laughing and talking, thanking him for helping to make our bride-to-be’s night so special and fun. He was gracious and polite and kind. He did a lot of laughing at us because we are a silly bunch and were having a good time just dancing and being goofy together."

"There was never anything inappropriate said" and "there was no vibe whatsoever of anything other than friendly, innocent dancing and talking," the woman told the outlet.

"We are all grateful for him being so kind and helping to make our trip fun and memorable, and it’s sad that he and Miranda are dealing with all of this for no reason."

Lambert and McLoughlin met in 2018 when the country music star performed on "Good Morning America." McLoughlin, who is a former New York City police officer, was working security that day.

Lambert was previously married to Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015.

Last year, Lambert told Fox News Digital the "secret, secret sauce" for a happy marriage is "communication and laughing together."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.