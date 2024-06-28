Woman seen dancing with Miranda Lambert's husband says it was 'innocent': report

The mystery woman filmed dancing with Miranda Lambert's husband, Brendan McLoughlin, at the country star's Nashville bar spoke out Wednesday, claiming the encounter was "innocent."

The woman and a group of friends were celebrating a bride-to-be at a bachelorette party when they met McLoughlin.

"Earlier in the night, we noticed him in the roped-off section at the front of the bar," the woman, who chose to speak anonymously, told InTouch Weekly. "We recognized him, and we all thought it was cool that he was there and mentioned hoping for a Miranda appearance.

"We went back to enjoying our night, drinking and dancing with each other and just having a good time."

Later, they found themselves "near the roped-off section" and asked McLoughlin if he'd take a photo with the bride-to-be.

"He said of course, and we thanked him," she claimed. "Somehow, later, we were let into the roped-off section where he was. I’m not sure how that was initiated or happened. We were all dancing together and laughing and talking, thanking him for helping to make our bride-to-be’s night so special and fun. He was gracious and polite and kind. He did a lot of laughing at us because we are a silly bunch and were having a good time just dancing and being goofy together."

"There was never anything inappropriate said" and "there was no vibe whatsoever of anything other than friendly, innocent dancing and talking," the woman told the outlet.

"He was not flirty," she further explained. "The bar was extremely loud, and even yelling in each other’s ear, it was hard to hear anything. He left about an hour, maybe an hour and a half, before we left. Truly, none of us ever felt that there was any flirting happening. It was just dancing, laughing and talking. He was friendly and casual but never inappropriate or suggestive in any way."

At one point in the video, the woman placed her hands on the "Gunpowder & Lead" singer's husband's face, according to InTouch Weekly. The video has since been deleted.

"I'm not sure why I put my hands on his face. I just have a tendency to do that at times without even realizing," she explained. "It’s a silly, unconscious habit that I have, and I am responsible for how that may have appeared to the outside world. I never intended it suggestively, probably more ‘motherly,’ as that’s who I am, but that isn’t something that should reflect badly on him at all.

"We are all grateful for him being so kind and helping to make our trip fun and memorable, and it’s sad that he and Miranda are dealing with all of this for no reason."

Fox News Digital has reached out to a representative for Lambert.

Lambert and McLoughlin met in 2018 when the country music star performed on "Good Morning America." McLoughlin, who is a former New York City police officer, was working security that day.

"My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone," Lambert previously told The New York Times. "They invited him to our show behind my back. They plucked him for me.

"My security guy Tom, he was in on it too. He said to me, 'He's here. And he's pretty.'"

The two quietly married in 2019, three months after meeting.