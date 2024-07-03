Miranda Lambert issues warning to fans after breaking up fight during her concert

Miranda Lambert has rules to follow for fans who throw punches at her concerts.

"If you want to fight at my concerts, give ‘em hell. I’ve got five songs for you," the 40-year-old deadpanned in an Instagram video Tuesday. "‘Fastest Girl in Town,’ ‘Kerosene,’ ‘Little Red Wagon,’ ‘Wranglers,’ ‘Gunpowder & Lead.’

"Don’t do it during ‘Tin Man.’ That’s not the time. I know you can hear the s--- talking ‘cause it’s a ballad, but that’s not the time. So, pick your times. You’ve got five songs."

Lambert, while winking, then told fans to "look at the set list and choose your songs wisely."

Miranda Lambert unapologetic as she breaks silence on controversial concert selfie video

The tongue-in-cheek post came just days after social video showed the "If I Was a Cowboy" singer responding to a brawl while she was in the middle of "Tin Man" in Texas Saturday.

"Did somebody faint? Did somebody pass out? Are you good?" Lambert asked, after pausing the song. "Are y’all fighting during this song? Because I will come down there, and you don’t want that today. We’re not doing that today. I’m going to go East Texas on you’re a-- real quick!"

She then asked if everyone was OK and if anyone was "bleeding" before joking, "It’s always the girls! We always get riled up, and we start punching each other. Why?"

She then asked security to have the brawlers removed, joking, "She looks about (5-foot-4). Throw her over your shoulder, man."

The country star stirred controversy last year when she stopped in the middle of "Tin Man" to admonish several fans for taking a selfie during the show.

After singing just a few bars of the song at her Las Vegas residency last July, Lambert told the audience, "I'm gonna stop right here for a second. … These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It's p---ing me off a little bit.

"I don't like it, at all," she said to cheers. "We're here to hear some country music tonight. I'm singing some country damn music."

She then asked the group to sit down before restarting the song.

Lambert received mixed reactions for calling out the fans. Some felt the star called out audience members who weren’t causing trouble.

On Tuesday, however, Lambert seemed to receive broad support from fans about her message.

"This is the best," one fan commented under the post. "Have some respect for Tin Man people. Also no fighting during vice either. Lol."

A second person agreed "Tin Man is sacred," while another joked "the fights are scheduled into the set now lol."

Fox News' Emily Trainham contributed to this report.