Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Miranda Lambert issues warning to fans after breaking up fight during her concert

The 40-year-old stopped in the middle of 'Tin Man' to intervene during the fight

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
close
Miranda Lambert lashes out at fans during her concert Video

Miranda Lambert lashes out at fans during her concert

Miranda Lambert paused during her performance of 'Tin Man' to call out fans focused on taking a selfie rather than listening to her music at a concert in Las Vegas. (@redneckinvegas/Pop Nation/TMX)

Miranda Lambert has rules to follow for fans who throw punches at her concerts. 

"If you want to fight at my concerts, give ‘em hell. I’ve got five songs for you," the 40-year-old deadpanned in an Instagram video Tuesday. "‘Fastest Girl in Town,’ ‘Kerosene,’ ‘Little Red Wagon,’ ‘Wranglers,’ ‘Gunpowder & Lead.’

"Don’t do it during ‘Tin Man.’ That’s not the time. I know you can hear the s--- talking ‘cause it’s a ballad, but that’s not the time. So, pick your times. You’ve got five songs."

Lambert, while winking, then told fans to "look at the set list and choose your songs wisely."

MIRANDA LAMBERT UNAPOLOGETIC AS SHE BREAKS SILENCE ON CONTROVERSIAL CONCERT SELFIE VIDEO

Miranda Lambert Instagram video

Miranda Lambert told fans Tuesday they can fight while she sings five specific songs during her concerts, but not during "Tin Man."  (Miranda Lambert/Instagram)

The tongue-in-cheek post came just days after social video showed the "If I Was a Cowboy" singer responding to a brawl while she was in the middle of "Tin Man" in Texas Saturday. 

"Did somebody faint? Did somebody pass out? Are you good?" Lambert asked, after pausing the song. "Are y’all fighting during this song? Because I will come down there, and you don’t want that today. We’re not doing that today. I’m going to go East Texas on you’re a-- real quick!"

She then asked if everyone was OK and if anyone was "bleeding" before joking, "It’s always the girls! We always get riled up, and we start punching each other. Why?"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Miranda Lambert performing

Fans commenting on Lambert's post this week agreed "Tin Man" is "sacred."  (Getty Images)

She then asked security to have the brawlers removed, joking, "She looks about (5-foot-4). Throw her over your shoulder, man." 

The country star stirred controversy last year when she stopped in the middle of "Tin Man" to admonish several fans for taking a selfie during the show. 

After singing just a few bars of the song at her Las Vegas residency last July, Lambert told the audience, "I'm gonna stop right here for a second. … These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It's p---ing me off a little bit.

"I don't like it, at all," she said to cheers. "We're here to hear some country music tonight. I'm singing some country damn music."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Miranda Lambert at her Vegas residency

Lambert also paused "Tin Man" last year during her "Velvet Rodeo" residency in Las Vegas to admonish selfie-taking fans.  (John Shearer/Getty Images for Miranda Lambert)

She then asked the group to sit down before restarting the song. 

Lambert received mixed reactions for calling out the fans. Some felt the star called out audience members who weren’t causing trouble. 

On Tuesday, however, Lambert seemed to receive broad support from fans about her message. 

"This is the best," one fan commented under the post. "Have some respect for Tin Man people. Also no fighting during vice either. Lol."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A second person agreed "Tin Man is sacred," while another joked "the fights are scheduled into the set now lol."

Fox News' Emily Trainham contributed to this report. 

Trending