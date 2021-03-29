Miranda Lambert recalls 'special moment' with Blake Shelton during their marriage

Miranda Lambert has fond memories with her ex-husband Blake Shelton.

The 37-year-old country songstress recently appeared on Apple Music's "Essentials Radio" for an interview with Kelleigh Bannen, in which she reflected on her time with the "God's Country" singer, including writing the song "Over You," which was inspired by the 1990 death of Shelton's brother Richie.

"My ex-husband, Blake, had lost a brother and it's one of those moments where even if you're married to someone, sometimes you find something new about them," Lambert recalled. "Dudes don't open up about things but he started telling me about the experience of it all."

Shelton, now 44, was only a teenager when his brother Richie died in a car accident but he never put pen to paper to create a song about the ordeal because "you don't get over it. You just get used to it," as the crooner's father put it.

"I was like, 'Well, could we write it? Do you want to try or is that invasive?'" Lambert continued, per E! News. "I would never try to write your story because I didn't live it, but maybe I could help because I'm an outside perspective but I feel your pain talking to me right now."

The two wrote the heartbreaking ballad and were awarded the song of the year awards at both the Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music Awards.

"It was really a special moment and I'm so glad we shared that song and that it helped his family heal," said the "Bluebird" singer.

Shelton is known to only perform the song on rare occasions, but in 2018, he opened up about the accident for an interview with Cowboys & Indians.

"For me, my brother was my big brother. I mean, I wanted to be him. I wanted to look like him, dress like him, listen to what he listened to, and be into the things he was into," he reflected. "So when he was killed in a car accident, it was literally like the world went silent."

The singer added: "There was a void in my world all of a sudden, and I'm still not over it. I'm just used to it."

Lambert and Miranda were married from 2011-2015. In early 2019, Lambert married Brendan McLoughlin.