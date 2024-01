Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Miranda Lambert’s husband gives it to her direct.

The 40-year-old country star said this week that while her mom is "more of a hype girl," her husband of five years, Brendan McLoughlin, tells her "the truth."

"My mom’s more like a hype girl, my husband tells me the truth," the "Drunk" singer told Tamron Hall on Tuesday. "He gives me harsh reality, and I love it. As I say, he likes to call me on my s---, which I love."

She said, "everybody needs somebody in their life who is a truth teller, and he’s very New York about it."

But she reassured that both McLoughlin and her mom, Beverly, are "so proud" of her and "they were part of every step of the way."

Lambert met McLoughlin, now a retired police officer, in 2018 and the two secretly married in 2019.

She was previously married to Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015.

Last year, Lambert told Fox News Digital the "secret, secret sauce" for a happy marriage is "communication and laughing together."

"If you can actually sit on the couch and discuss what’s on your mind and in your heart, it makes everything so much easier," McLoughlin agreed.

Lambert often jokes about her husband's fit physique and sometimes shares shirtless photos of McLaughlin on Instagram, teasing him during an interview with Fox News Digital last year, "I told him, I operate in my gift. I'm a singer-songwriter … I believe that my job, given my gift, is take songs to the people, so if you're given this gift you should take that to the people."

Lambert also discussed her mom being cancer-free for one year with Hall.

"You don't understand the toughness of that until — all the stress on the entire family — until you've gone through it, and so it was really eye-opening for our whole family, but we're very, very close," she said of her mom. "I mean, I couldn't do any of this without her. She's my No. 1 fan for obvious reasons."

She joked that during the first run of her "Velvet Rodeo" Las Vegas residency "we had eight shows, and she came to nine. Like, I think my mom was here when no one was here."