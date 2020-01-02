Miley Cyrus’ brother Trace thanks her ‘for always being there’ after his engagement to Taylor Lauren Sanders ends

Miley Cyrus’ brother Trace Cyrus is issuing a huge thank you to the pop star.

On Thursday, the 30-year-old reflected on what’s ahead in 2020, as well as shared his appreciation for his younger sister, stating that she's always been there for him including at the recent end of his engagement to Taylor Lauren Sanders.

"Happy New Year!!! This year I don't have any specific goals," the musician began in the caption of his selfie with Miley, 27. "I just want to focus on my family, music, & fitness all I can! Some of u might already know but I'm recently single & extremely thankful to have my family around me during this time. I've just been feeling so blessed lately!

"Thank u @mileycyrus for always being there for me.. Love you sooo much sissy! what are your guys 2020 New Years resolutions??" he concluded.

The “Missed Calls” crooner announced his engagement to fiancée Sanders in December 2018, however, the pair kept their relationship low key in the year since.

"Well... it's official! SHE SAID YES!" Trace captioned a video of Sanders after the proposal at the time. "We're getting married! I will love you FOREVER!!!"

In an interview with Us Weekly in March, Trace opened up about his proposal as well as his initial dislike for Miley’s former husband, Liam Hemsworth.

Trace revealed that he proposed to Sanders on the night they moved to Las Vegas.

“[We] moved to Las Vegas in December. I asked her to marry me the night we moved here and next year is the wedding.” Trace said, “We’re going to get married right here in Las Vegas, actually.”

Last week, the Metro Station band member shared a family photo to Instagram and revealed that he would likely be releasing new music after the new year.

“Been amazing having time with the family for Christmas! I had planned on releasing new music this month but decided to hold off & just focus on my personal life for now,” he wrote in the caption. “I’ll be back with new music videos & EP after the new year. Maybe even a new Metro Station song 🤔! How was everyone’s Christmas?? Where did you spend it this year?”

Miley would share the same image to her profile, though the “Wrecking Ball” singer’s caption was a little more, well, Miley.

“Happy Holidays from America’s most dysfunctional family 🎄,” she wrote.