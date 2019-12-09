Miley Cyrus gets 'freedom' tattoo months after Liam Hemsworth split

Miley Cyrus just got some new ink done, including a note from Yoko Ono, and her tattoo artist is showing them off online.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer, 27, got the new tattoos from artist Winter Stone — real name Daniel Winter. Winter showed off the new tattoos in an Instagram post on Saturday.

In his first post, Stone simply captioned the post, “FREEDOM” — in reference to Miley’s new tattoo on her hand. The black-and-white post shows off Miley’s plentiful tattoos as well as her hand adorned in rings and bracelets. The second photo in the post shows Miley posing with Stone while showing off her new “Freedom” tattoo.

The word “Freedom” is in reference to Miley’s track “Mother’s Daughter.”

“Don't f--- with my freedom/I came up to get me some/I'm nasty, I'm evil/Must be something in the water or that I'm my mother's daughter," Miley sings in the chorus of the popular track.

The second post from Stone shows off Miley’s newest shoulder ink — which features a note from John Lennon’s wife, Yoko Ono, which says, “I’m proud of u.”

“I’m proud of you, yoko Hand written note to @mileycyrus from @yokoonoofficial what a special tattoo for you Miley! I was honored to tattoo this for you!” Stone captioned the post.

Last December, Miley released a cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” with their son Sean Ono Lennon and Mark Ronson.