Miley Cyrus wishes fans happy holidays from 'America's most dysfunctional family'

Miley Cyrus is wishing her fans happy holidays.

The singer posed with her parents and four of her siblings all dressed in black.

"Happy Holidays from America's most dysfunctional family," Cyrus, 27, wrote.

Sitting next to Cyrus was olde sister Brandi Cyrus, 32, followed by dad Billy Ray Cyrus, mom Tish Cyrus, little sister Noah Cyrus, 19, and brothers Trace Cyrus, 30, and Braison Cyrus, 25.

The musical family posed for several photos at their Tennessee home.

Miley is likely leaning on her family for support after recently settling her divorce from Liam Hemsworth.

She shared a message for "self love" on her Instagram Story: "Take time off, relax, enjoy warm meals, indulge in the sweets we usually try to stay away from but alsooooooo KEEP MOVING!

"Even if it’s for 15-20 minutes a day! Something is better than nothing! I’ve been trying to be super gentle on myself and even if it’s just a walk with my mom or dogs in the morning! Movement is an important ingredient to self love/care!” the 27-year-old entertainer added to a photo of herself Monday after a Pilates session.

The note came right on what would have been their one-year wedding anniversary (Dec. 23, 2018) and one day before the news broke that she and Hemsworth officially settled on a divorce agreement.

Sources told TMZ that on Tuesday Cyrus' lawyer filed documents stating the former couple had reached a settlement. An agreement reportedly wasn't too stressful to come to as they don't have any kids, each will be taking the pets they own, and they signed a prenup so properties will be divided.