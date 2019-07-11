Miley Cyrus gets real about marriage to Liam Hemsworth, feminism and climate change

Miley Cyrus has had quite the year.

Her Malibu home burned down in a devastating California wildfire and six months later she was dropping a brand new studio album, her seventh, titled "She Is Miley Cyrus" — and let's not forget she and actor Liam Hemsworth tied the knot in late December 2018.

The 26-year-old is opening up about all those major life events and more in a tell-all interview with Elle's August issue. "At this time of my life, I feel the most powerful I've ever felt," she revealed. One thing's for sure, Cyrus still can't be tamed.

Here are the five biggest revelations from the "Wrecking Ball" singer's tell-all interview:

Marriage

"I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married. But my relationship is unique. And I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it. I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a f**king apron cooking dinner?" she told the publication.

"I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.”

Climate change

"We’ve been doing the same thing to the earth that we do to women. We just take and take and expect it to keep producing. And it’s exhausted. It can’t produce," she said.

"We’re getting handed a piece-of-s--- planet, and I refuse to hand that down to my child. Until I feel like my kid would live on an earth with fish in the water, I’m not bringing in another person to deal with that... We don’t want to reproduce because we know that the earth can’t handle it."

Societal expectations

“We’re expected to keep the planet populated. And when that isn’t a part of our plan or our purpose, there is so much judgment and anger that they try to make and change laws to force it upon you — even if you become pregnant in a violent situation. If you don’t want children, people feel sorry for you, like you’re a cold, heartless b**ch who’s not capable of love. Why are we trained that love means putting yourself second and those you love first? If you love yourself, then what? You come first.”

Breaking away from her Disney persona of Hannah Montana

"I did once [when] I was 18 because it felt ridiculous. The minute I had sex, I was kind of like, I can’t put the f**king wig on again," she said. "It got weird. It just felt like ... I was grown up."

Titling her new album 'She is Miley Cyrus'

"‘She' does not represent a gender. She is not just a woman. ‘She' doesn't refer to a vagina. She is a force of nature. She is power. She can be anything you want to be, therefore, she is everything. She is the super she. She is the she-ro. She is the She-E-O."