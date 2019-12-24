Miley Cyrus promotes 'self love/care' amid Liam Hemsworth divorce finalization

Miley Cyrus shared a message promoting "self-love/care" with her fans on social media days before settling her divorce from Liam Hemsworth.

“Take time off, relax, enjoy warm meals, indulge in the sweets we usually try to stay away from but alsooooooo KEEP MOVING!" she wrote on Instagram Stories.

"Even if it’s for 15-20 minutes a day! Something is better than nothing! I’ve been trying to be super gentle on myself and even if it’s just a walk with my mom or dogs in the morning! Movement is an important ingredient to self love/care!” the 27-year-old entertainer added to a photo of herself Monday after a Pilates session.

The note came right on what would have been their one-year wedding anniversary (Dec. 23, 2018) and one day before the news broke that she and Hemsworth officially settled on a divorce agreement.

Sources told TMZ that on Tuesday Cyrus' lawyer filed documents stating the former couple had reached a settlement. An agreement reportedly wasn't too stressful to come to as they don't have any kids, each will be taking the pets they own, and they signed a prenup so properties will be divided.

Hemsworth was repped by Laura Wasser and Cyrus by Judith R. Forman. The "Hunger Games" actor filed for divorce back in August citing irreconcilable differences and the divorce is expected to be finalized by March.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus confirmed at that time. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Immediately after Hemsworth filed, Cyrus dated TV personality Kaitlynn Carter for two months. Now she's currently with fellow musician Cody Simpson while Hemsworth is reportedly dating model Gabriella Brooks.