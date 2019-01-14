Miley Cyrus posts sweet tribute to husband Liam Hemsworth on his birthday

Miley Cyrus gushed over husband Liam Hemsworth for his 29th birthday on Sunday night.

“L, HBD to my #1… When we met you were 19, Today, you are 29. I thought I could share some of my favorite things about my favorite dude in honor of this very special day," the 26-year-old singer wrote.

“The way you look at me, the way you look at our dogs… our pigs, our horses, our cats, our fish. The way you look at your family. Your friends… at strangers… at life… the way you look at the ocean and the way you always take your time," she continued.

In the true sign of a wife, she added, “I love your dirty socks on the floor cause that means YOU’RE HOME ...I love when you shrink my favorite T-shirt in the dryer — because having a boyfriend (oh em gee I almost forgot you’re my friggen husband now) that does laundry is pretty much the best thing ever.”

Despite the romantic missives, the former Disney star couldn't resist subtly slamming others, noting, "I love going to a random party and remembering basically everyone is fake AF out here and how lucky I am to share a life with someone so REAL.If the world had more of this type of understanding we wouldn’t be building more walls but bridges.”

Still, she ended it on an adorable note.

“Thank you for giving me the happiest days of my life," she concluded. "Yours Truly, M.”

Cyrus also shared snapshots from the couple's decade-long romance, including a photo from July 2009 when they filmed "The Last Song," the set on which they first met.

Cyrus and Hemsworth tied the knot in a secret wedding on Dec. 23, 2018.

"The Last Song" author Nicholas Sparks was among the many to wish the couple well after their big day.

Cyrus confirmed the happy news when she shared sweet Instagram photos from the ceremony, held at their Tennessee home.