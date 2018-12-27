Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s relationship, from meeting on ‘The Last Song’ set to marriage

It seems to be official: Singer Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth are married.

The longtime couple’s love story first started after the two met on the set of "The Last Song" in 2009. The duo has certainly had their ups and downs throughout the years -- going through more than one breakup -- but their love has apparently endured all.

In light of the couple’s apparent marriage news, read on for a look at some of the biggest moments in their relationship throughout the years.

December 2018

Cyrus, 26, and Hemsworth, 28, both took to Instagram to share photos from what appears to be from the couple’s wedding day on Dec. 23.

“This is probably our one-millionth kiss,” the pop star said in the first of a series of wedding-related posts.

Hemsworth also took the social media platform to share the news, posting a picture of himself in a black tux and Cyrus in a floor-length ivory gown.

“My love,” he captioned the post.

The photos came just days after Cyrus’ friend Conrad Carr shared a photo on Instagram of the two holding a knife together, apparently readying to cut into a two-tier ivory cake. That image -- along with another shared by Carr that featured big, pink balloons spelling out ‘Mr. and Mrs.” -- sparked marriage rumors.

Earlier in December, Cyrus revealed she calls Hemsworth her “survival partner.”

"That is why you pair up with someone, for survival, “ she said in part in an interview with SiriusXM’s Howard Stern.

November 2018

The couple’s house in Malibu burns down after wildfires in California ravaged the area.

Cyrus took to Twitter to announce the news, writing she was “completely devastated by the fires” but noted she was “one of the lucky ones.”

“My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong,” she wrote in part.

Hemsworth also took to Instagram to share a photo of what was left of their home.

March 2018

The couple made an appearance at the 90th Academy Awards. They attended singer Elton John’s AIDS Foundation viewing party beforehand and later went to the Vanity Fair after-party, Entertainment Tonight reported.

October 2017

Cyrus and Hemsworth appear together at the premiere of “Thor: Ragnarok,” which stars Hemsworth's brother, Chris. Cosmopolitan reported it was the couple’s first red carpet appearance together in four years.

The same month, Cyrus spoke more on her 2013 break up with Hemsworth in an interview with Howard Stern, the magazine also reported.

The star said she “had to” end her relationship with Hemsworth at the time.

“I don’t like when relationships are two halves trying to make a whole... So, I don’t think that I have that codependency,” she said, according to the publication.

“I think people that break up and get back together, that’s awesome. You get time to be yourself. You get time to grow up. I think if you're growing up attached to another person, you never really get solid as your own being,” she went on.

September 2017

Cyrus releases her sixth studio album, “Younger Now.”

Some of the songs -- such as “Malibu,” “She’s Not Him,” and “Week Without You,” according to Bustle -- are apparently about Hemsworth.

May 2017

Cyrus in an interview with Billboard admitted she and Hemsworth had to “re-fall for each other” following their 2013 breakup.

“I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard. Suddenly you’re like, ‘I don’t recognize you anymore.’We had to re-fall for each other.

October 2016

Cyrus tells talk show host Ellen DeGeneres that she and Hemsworth are engaged.

May 2016

Hemsworth, in an exclusive interview with GQ Australia, says his 2013 break up with Cyrus was “hard” but was something both parties “needed.”

“Of course it was hard, man. But at the time we were going in different directions and it’s just what needed to happen,” he said at the time. “We were both super young and it was a good decision at the time – we both needed that.”

January 2016

The couple is engaged again following their 2013 split.

People, citing an anonymous source “close” to Cyrus, reported the couple was back together and noted Cyrus is “beyond happy to be engaged to Liam again.”

Cyrus again wore the same Neil Lane ring that the actor used to propose to her in 2012.

April 2015

Miley and Patrick Schwarzenegger -- who she dated following her 2013 break up with Hemsworth -- break up, according to Cosmopolitan. The two dated for five months, The Daily Mail reported.

September 2013

People exclusively confirmed Hemsworth and Cyrus called off their engagement.

The same month, Cyrus broke down during a live performance of her song “Wrecking Ball” which, according to Cosmopolitan, was rumored to be about Hemsworth.

April 2013

Cyrus's father, Billy Ray Cyrus, told Nightline in an interview he was unsure if his daughter and Hemsworth would wed.

"They're young. They're kids. The great news is they're great friends," he said at the time. "And if you end up getting married, that's your business too, you know?"

February 2013

Breakup rumors began after blogger Perez Hilton accused Cyrus of cheating on Hemsworth with “Gossip Girl” alum Ed Westwick, E! News reported. Cryus denied the rumor on Twitter.

June 2012

The couple announces their engagement.

March 2012

Engagement rumors circulate after the singer is spotted wearing a 3.5 carat Neil Lane diamond ring on her left ring finger at the 2012 premiere of “The Hunger Games,” according to Cosmopolitan.

December 2011

The couple attends the CNN Heroes Gala together.

March 2011

The couple gets back together.

At the time, a source close to the actor told E! News the two were back together but “taking it slow.”

November 2010

Cyrus and Hemsworth apparently break up again, E! News reported.

September of 2010

The couple gets back together.

August 2010

After what was reportedly a year of dating, the two break up for the first time.

March 2010

Cyrus and Hemsworth confirm they are dating at the premiere of “The Last Song,” the film the two starred in together.

June 2009

The two meet on the set of “The Last Song,” the 2010 movie that was based on author Nicholas Sparks’ book of the same name.

Fox News' Mariah Haas contributed to this report.