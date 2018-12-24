Photo of Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth cutting apparent wedding cake sparks marriage rumors

Are Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth married?

The longtime couple sparked marriage rumors after a photo of them seemingly cutting a wedding cake was shared on Instagram.

Cyrus pal Conrad Carr shared a photo of the couple on his Instagram Story that set off the rumor mill.

In the image, the pop star is wearing an off-the-shoulder ivory gown while her Australian fiance, Hemsworth, is wearing a black suit and holding a knife with Cyrus' hand on top of his. Standing just before them is a two-tier ivory cake with flower details as well as Cyrus' mom, Tish, who is dressed down in a black shirt and jeans.

In another snap shared by Carr, pink balloons that spell out "Mr. and Mrs." are hanging on the wall.

Reps for Cyrus and Hemsworth did not return Fox News' request for comment.

The photo comes weeks after Cyrus, 26, called Hemsworth, 28, her "survival partner."

"So actually, Liam, I’ve never loved him more for this," Cyrus told Howard Stern on his radio show before the host cut in and asked her, "This is your boyfriend? Fiancé?"

"Yeah, kind of-ish," Cyrus replied. "My partner, I call him my survival partner now."

The singer admitted that Hemsworth does not think the term is romantic but she has "learned that it is" especially after the pair lost their home in the Malibu wildfires.

"That is why you pair up with someone, for survival, and he was so incredible," she said. "He got all the animals out in his truck. He put two pigs in crates, which, I can tell you, is so hard."

Hemsworth and Cyrus met on the set of the 2010 film "The Last Song" and became engaged in 2012 only to end their relationship in September 2013. They rekindled their romance in 2015.