Miley Cyrus reveals she calls Liam Hemsworth her 'survival partner' instead of fiancé

Miley Cyrus has a special title for Liam Hemsworth!

The 26-year-old singer stopped by SiriusXM's Howard Stern Show on Wednesday and revealed what term -- not boyfriend or fiancé -- she uses for her longtime on-and-off beau.

"So actually, Liam, I’ve never loved him more for this," she started, before Stern cut in to ask, "This is your boyfriend? Fiancé?"

"Yeah, kind of-ish," Cyrus answered. "My partner, I call him my survival partner now."

Though Cyrus revealed that Hemsworth thinks the term is "not romantic," she has "learned that it is." This was especially true during the Malibu Fires -- in which the couple lost their home -- where Hemsworth, 28, did everything he could to rescue animals.

"That is why you pair up with someone, for survival, and he was so incredible," she gushed. "He got all the animals out in his truck. He put two pigs in crates, which, I can tell you, is so hard."

"He got a lot of action for saving the animals," Cyrus quipped. "Yeah, he got a lot of action. We had to make sure he knew I was very, very grateful."

Currently, the couple is settled in Nashville, Tennessee. When they're not home, they "travel around together" and have a "really regular life," where Hemsworth is "a really amazing cook" (via Elle).

"You know, usually we live in Malibu, but right now we live in Nashville and [are] adjusting," she said.

"I think the hardest thing for both of us right now is to go back [to Malibu]. A lot of people are starting to get back to their homes, people that didn’t lose their homes, but Malibu isn’t the same for right now. The air quality, the water, [Liam] surfs every day."

Last month, a source told ET that Cyrus and Hemsworth "talk about a wedding and kids all the time, but they are in no rush."

"Miley and Liam are totally in love, and are so happy living together," the source said. "They are not married but often laugh at the idea that people believe they are secretly wed. They refer to each other as husband and wife all the time and their friends laugh."

In addition to her relationship with Hemsworth, Cyrus also sort-of-confirmed her rumored appearance on "Black Mirror."

"If you guess it, then I will shake my head 'yes,'" she told Stern, who went on to reveal that Cyrus had nodded when asked about the Netflix series (via Billboard).

"I'm really actually excited for everyone to watch the 'headshaking project' we said yes to [before]," she said. "The minute I say I never want to do something again, all of a sudden, there I am. I hate everything, but it was the first time I've left somewhere feeling really proud of my work... but, you know, if I like it, that might mean it's horrible."

Cyrus went on to hint that she got to play a "lot of different sides" in the role.

"There's a lot of dimension to it, and actually it was while the devastation of Malibu was happening, and it was a really weird learning experience for me, because I was so far from home and the show is already really dark, and it's already kind of eerie when you're there the whole time," she said. "But I learned a lot about myself and I think I was able to kind of use that and put that into it."

With her relationship and career discussed, Stern turned the conversation to Ariana Grande, Cyrus' friend, who recently ended her engagement to Pete Davidson. Following Grande's breakup, Cyrus sent her a cat with heart eyes emoji.

"I thought it was slightly even making her feel good, like maybe I was hitting on her a little bit," Miley explained, saying Grande responded with a cloud emoji. "I have no idea...I think she was saying like, 'I'm OK and I'm here...thank you for thinking of me.'"

"[Grande's] one of my favorite artists right now because the thing I really like about her...anything I've ever asked her to be involved in, whether it's Happy Hippie, or working with young homeless kids, she's always there," she added. "So I can never say a bad thing about her because she's always great."