Miley Cyrus pens emotional 'Hannah Montana' tribute on 15-year anniversary: 'The greatest gift'

Miley Cyrus is paying tribute to Hannah Montana on the 15-year anniversary of the show's debut.

In a post shared to social media on Wednesday, Cyrus, 28, paid homage to her Disney Channel roots with a lengthy love letter to Hannah Montana, the character she portrayed in the titular series from 2006 to 2011.

"Hi Hannah, It’s been a while, 15 years to be exact." Cyrus prefaced the letter. "Since the first time I slid those blonde bangs over my forehead in the best attempt to conceal my identity. Then slipped into a puke pink terry cloth robe with a bedazzled HM over the [heart]. I didn’t know then… that is where you would live forever.

"Not just in mine, but in millions of people around the world," Cyrus continued. "Although you are considered to be an "alter ego," in reality, there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glove than I did in my bare hands."

Cyrus, who eventually shed her Disney star image in favor of a more risqué and controversial personality, then discussed how "A LOT has changed" since the conclusion of "Hannah Montana" in 2011 after four seasons.

"We had an equal exchange in which you provided a superlative amount of fame in return for the anonymity I could gift to you, but A LOT has changed since then," Cyrus continued. "You were like a rocket that flew me to the moon & never brought me down. I couldn’t have imagined when taping myself singing, "I Love Rock N Roll" against a white wall in my mom’s friend’s kitchen in Nashville, TN the name typed in marquee-style letters on the front of a first draft script would make my wildest dreams a reality."

The former Disney actress also lamented on the loss of her grandfather, who had previously stated that the commercial leading up to the premiere of "Hannah Montana" was "one of the proudest moments in his lifetime."

"You & I have been through it all together my friend. We’ve shared many firsts. A lot of lasts. Ups. Downs. Tears [and] laughs," Cyrus noted. "I lost my poppy my dad’s father while on set filming an early episode of season 1. He wanted to hold on long enough to catch the premier on March 24th. He passed February 28th."

"He did get to see the commercial that ran during High School Musical which he claimed was one of the proudest moments in his lifetime + he was a louda-- democratic state legislature. My heart was broken but fulfilled to know I could carry his name beside my dads through every credit," she added.

Cyrus shared that she experienced several firsts on the show as well.

"I experienced falling in love for the first time in those years," she revealed. "Embarrassingly started my period in a pair of white capris of course on the day a "cute guy" was cast & asked to have lunch with me. Instead I spent it in the bathroom with my mom sobbing & scrambling to find a pair of fresh denim."

"I gained so many friends over the 6 years spent onset. Emily Osment, Mitchel Musso & Jason Davies became my family. I was seeing them more than my own. Well besides my dad who I drove to work with everyday until my mom let me buy a Prius," Cyrus added.

The "Can’t Be Tamed" singer then reflected on the final episode, "Wherever I Go," which premiered in 2011, calling the end of the show "bittersweet."

"The finale episode was appropriately titled "Wherever I Go" after a final song by the teen pop sensation herself. YOU. Me? Hannah Montana," said Cyrus. "The first verse sings "Everything is about to change. A chapter ending but the stories only just begun. A page is turning for everyone." And closes on a soaring chorus belting "We might be apart but I hope you always know you’ll be with me wherever I go.""

Cyrus concluded the letter with a poignant reflection towards her alter-ego and gave thanks to Disney and the team that made "Hannah Montana" possible.

"Hannah, I hope you hear me & believe those words are true. You have all my loyalty & deepest appreciation until the end," Cyrus said. "With all sincerity I say THANK YOU! To Disney’s entire team, all fellow cast members, special guests, crew, agents & managers. ESPECIALLY my mommy who took me to every lesson & audition even when it required leaving town or making a cross country move which my siblings so selfless underwent."

"Not a day goes by I forget where I came from. A building in Burbank, California with a room full of people with the power to fulfill my destiny. And that they did."

"They gave me you. The greatest gift a girl could ask for. I love you Hannah Montana. Forever, Miley," she concluded.