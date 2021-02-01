Miley Cyrus asks to be Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton's wedding singer: 'I promise to be on my best behavior'

Miley Cyrus is making a play to be the wedding singer at Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s upcoming nuptials.

Stefani and Shelton announced in October of 2020 that he finally popped the question after the duo got together while working as coaches on "The Voice" in 2015. Now, they’re hoping that the coronavirus pandemic will subside so that they can get on with the business of having their highly anticipated wedding.

On Monday, Cyrus got into a brief Twitter exchange with Stefani that ended with her asking if the couple is still on the hunt for a wedding singer for their big day.

It all started when Stefani left a compliment on a tweet shared by the "Wrecking Ball" singer on a video of her singing her new hit "Prisoner" on NPR.

"talented geeezzzz gx," Stefani wrote.

It didn't’ take long for Cyrus to notice that the former No Doubt frontwoman had complimented her.

"When my hero’s tweet me I get horny," she responded.

"omg your crazy!! Flushed face blushing ...gx," Stefani wrote back.

That’s when Cyrus made her play to be the headlining entertainment at what is sure to be a star-studded event.

"ALSO @gwenstefani @blakeshelton I’ll be your wedding singer! I promise to be on my best behavior. Or worst. whatever you want! It’s your special day! Cheers to loving you both almost as much as you love each other!" she wrote.

While Stefani didn’t confirm or reject her fellow "The Voice" coach’s offer, she did acknowledge it writing: "thanks puppy."

Cyrus previously took over Stefani’s chair on the hit reality singing competition when she stepped away after Season 12. Shelton, meanwhile, remains the only coach who has been consistently on the show since Season 1. He was closely tied with Adam Levine until Season 17 when Levine finally tapped out and yielded the title of the longest-running coach to the country singer and his playful rival.