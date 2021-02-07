Miley Cyrus gets emotional during Super Bowl 2021 performance of 'Wrecking Ball'

Miley Cyrus got emotional during a performance of her song "Wrecking Ball" at the Super Bowl LV "TikTok Tailgate."

The artist was on hand to headline the pre-show performance that allowed her to rock out to a crowd full of frontline workers who have already been vaccinated for the coronavirus. Cyrus performed a slew of her hits and even brought in some star power for a few covers.

However, the most eye-popping moment of the night came when Cyrus sang her 2013 hit "Wrecking Ball," which many believe to be about her now-ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. During the song, E! News reports that Cyrus, who came out in a pink and black cheerleader outfit, became visibly emotional during her performance and even had to stop and restart the song.

Fortunately for the crowd, Cyrus managed to get through the song the second time. She explained herself after completing the track saying: "I wear a lot of glitter and I wear a lot of armor, but I also wear my heart on my sleeve, and it gets broken a lot."

Although "Wrecking Ball" got her emotional, the outlet reports that Cyrus was all-smiles throughout the rest of the show. She appeared at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay where she leaned into her new outfit with a cover of Toni Basil’s "Mickey" changing the lyrics to "Miley." She also sang "Prisoner" and Blondie’s "Heart of Glass."

That’s when she turned things up a notch, inviting legendary rocker Joan Jett to the stage to sing a few of her most memorable hits, "Bad Reputation," "Bad Karma" and "I Hate Myself for Loving You."

Jett wasn’t the only one bringing some rock n roll star power to the stage. Billy Idol joined Cyrus for a joint performance of "Night Crawling" and a duet of "White Wedding."