Miley Cyrus teases her barely-there costume ahead of pregame performance

Miley Cyrus is prepping for her Super Bowl LV performance ahead of the big game on Sunday.

The 28-year-old singer will take the stage at the NFL TikTok Tailgate in Tampa, Fla., but before she does, Cyrus provided her Instagram followers with a little sneak peek of her football-themed outfit.

In the short video, Cyrus poses in front of a mirror in black bikini bottoms and a pink cheerleader-esque crop top featuring the slogan "FTW" (for the win).

"MILEY: FOR THE WIN! 🏈💗☠️ Join the tailgate at 2:30 PM ET FEBRUARY 7 on @TikTok! #SBLV," she captioned the video.

The NFL recently announced that it has teamed up with the social media giant TikTok to deliver the TikTok Tailgate — a unique pregame experience for "7,500 vaccinated health care heroes" prior to the 2021 Super Bowl between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Furthermore, the NFL has announced that an additional 14,500 fans will round out the attendance for Super Bowl LV, for a grand total of 22,000 fans.

"These dedicated health care workers continue to put their own lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in an official announcement. "We hope in a small way that this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes. This is also an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings."

Cyrus took to social media to announce her performance, noting that she "can’t wait" to perform live for the health care workers ahead of the big game.

"I’ll be there for TIKTOK TAILGATE! I can’t wait to put on a show for the NFL’s honored guests before the game… Health care workers from Tampa and around the country!" the 28-year-old star wrote on Instagram to announce the news.

Portions of Cyrus’ performance will be televised on the game’s main broadcast on CBS ahead of the big game. The entire show can be viewed on the popular video-sharing app. In addition, the organization promises the TikTok Tailgate show will offer special surprise NFL, TikTok celebrity and musical performance guests joining the singer.

Fox News' Andy Sahadeo contributed to this report.