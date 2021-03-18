Miley Cyrus' 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' cameo leaves fans shocked after they’re reminded of her role

Fans are shocked to learn that Miley Cyrus was once a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In 2017’s "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," director James Gunn assembled an all-star cast for cameos in the mid-credits scene.

Cameos included appearances from Sylvester Stallone, Michael Rosenbaum, Ving Rhames, Michelle Yeoh, and most notably, Cyrus herself.

Earlier this week, a Cyrus fan account shared a clip of the cameo, reminding fans of the star's appearance in the movie. She voiced a robot named Mainframe.

In the clip, Cyrus, 28, is heard saying, "I miss you guys so much."

"Who remembers Miley voicing ‘Mainframe’ in ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy 2’?" the tweet read.

"Me," Gunn responded, while tagging Cyrus in the post.

"I miss u guys so much. [robot emoji]," Cyrus tweeted back at Gunn.

Fans were quick to offer their opinions on the cameo.

One Twitter user asked if the appearance was even "real." "I didn’t know this," the social media user added.

"I don't remember that last part," said another.

In an interview with BuzzFeed, Gunn revealed that he got the idea to cast Cyrus after seeing her as a judge on "The Voice."

"I find her funny and likable and sweet," Gunn told the outlet, per Newsweek. "I liked that she cared about the contestants. So I was like, I think she would be a funny person to have as a voice. So we contacted her, and she said yes. She came in and recorded, and she was a delight to work with."