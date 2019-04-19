Michelle Williams and musician husband, Phil Elverum, split after less than a year of marriage: report

Michelle Williams and her musician husband, Phil Elverum, have split after being married less than a year.

“Michelle and Phil separated at the beginning of the year. It was an amicable split and they remain friends,” People reported on Friday.

The “Fosse/Verdon” star revealed their romance in an interview with Vanity Fair last year, during which she confirmed her nuptials to Elverum, who also performs under the stage name Mount Eerie.

The pair secretly married in front of friends and family in an intimate ceremony in the Adirondacks and moved in together last summer.

Williams, 38, is the mother to 12-year-old Matilda, whom she shares with the late Oscar-winning actor Heath Ledger. Meanwhile, Elverum, 40, has a 3-year-old daughter from a previous marriage.

The news of the separation comes after Williams was spotted in her last two public outings without her wedding ring, spurring rumors of a possible split from the indie rocker who lost his wife, fellow musician and illustrator Geneviève Castrée, to cancer 18 months after the couple welcomed their daughter.

In her conversation with Vanity Fair, the Golden Globe Award-winning actress said she felt profound love and adulation in Elverum after searching so long for companionship after the passing of Ledger in 2008.

“I never gave up on love. I always say to Matilda, ‘Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes,’” Williams explained in the cover story.

Reps for Williams did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.