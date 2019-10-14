Michael Douglas on the college admissions scandal: 'It’s just egregious'

Acting veteran Michael Douglas is sharing his thoughts on the college admissions scandal that rocked the nation earlier this year.

At a screening of the second season of his Netflix comedy, "The Kominsky Method," Douglas, 75, spoke with Us Weekly about the scandal.

“It’s just egregious,” said Douglas, whose decades of film work also include star turns in "Wall Street," "Fatal Attraction" "Romancing the Stone." “The humiliation that these well-to-do families are suffering is that there’s no sympathy from their peer group."

"Kind of just crazy. Just crazy," said Douglas, himself the son of acting icon Kirk Douglas. "I think it was as much about the self-image for the parents as it was for the kids.”

Douglas also discussed his son, Dylan, who got into Brown University despite learning difficulties.

"Dylan had serious dyslexic issues,” Douglas said. “He had to go to special schools early on. He worked really hard, and the fact that he worked himself up to get into an Ivy League school, I’m just so proud of him.”

More than four dozen people have been charged in the nationwide scam, which is alleged to have placed students in top-tier schools like Yale, Georgetown, Stanford, the University of Southern California, UCLA and the University of Texas. A federal investigation into the matter – dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues" – has been ongoing for more than a year.

Among the parents exposed: Academy Award nominee Felicity Huffman, who pleaded guilty in May, admitting to paying $15,000 to boost her older daughter's SAT scores in 2017; and "Full House" star Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, both of whom pleaded not guilty in April.

Douglas, who won an Oscar for "Wall Street," will next be seen in the second season of "The Kominsky Method," due out on Netflix on Oct. 25.