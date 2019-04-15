Lori Loughlin, husband Mossimo Giannulli enter not guilty pleas in college admissions cheating scandal

Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded not guilty Monday in the college admissions scam, Fox News has learned.

In court documents obtained by Fox News, Loughlin and Giannulli said in the filing they are waiving their right to appear in court for an arraignment and plead not guilty.

The "Fuller House" actress also requested to waive her appearance for an arraignment in the college admissions scandal, the Department of Justice told us.

Loughlin did not appear in court and it is currently not known if the judge will permit the plea without Loughlin present.

The former Hallmark Channel star and fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli were arrested last month for allegedly bribing their daughters' ways into the University of Southern California (USC) for $500,000 each.

Loughlin and Giannulli, 55, allegedly paid scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to have their daughters Isabella and YouTube star Olivia Jade recruited onto the USC crew team despite neither girl being a rower in high school.

The girls' statuses at USC are reportedly on hold amid internal investigations into each student's case.

Giannulli and Loughlin rejected the plea agreement that "Desperate Housewives" actress Felicity Huffman, who was also implicated in the case, accepted earlier this month.

The couple was then indicted on additional charges of fraud and money laundering. They now face up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

Reps for the couple did not return Fox News' requests for comment. They have not publicly addressed the allegations against them.