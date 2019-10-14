Uma Thurman, Ethan Hawke’s kid Maya Hawke nearly bares all as she reveals what fame is like in Instagram video

Maya Hawke is giving fans a glimpse into what the life of a “famous” movie star is like.

The actress and model took to Instagram on Monday to walk her followers through Loyal Studios in Burbank, Calif., where her upcoming film “Mainstream” is currently in post-production.

Apparently wearing nothing but a blue jacket, a glitter-covered Hawke walked her fans through the studio space.

ETHAN HAWKE OPENS UP ABOUT UMA THURMAN DIVORCE: 'MY PERSONAL LIFE FELL APART'

“Mainstream 2020 (plus I got some cupping done I did not get attacked by an octopus),” Hawke captioned the video.

“Hi. Welcome into the life of a movie star,” a lively Hawke, 21, began.

“If you were ever wondering what it was like to be famous, this is it,” she said as she clung to the jacket at the rear to ensure its coverage.

“It’s very glamorous and sexy and everybody wants to sleep with you and kiss you all the time and people give you lots of free food and free clothes and free alcohol, and basically I never have to pay for a thing myself,” Hawke adds as she takes a swig from her water.

“I’m drunk right now,” she concludes with the video ending promptly.

Hawke, the daughter of actress Uma Thurman and fellow actor Ethan Hawke, made her on-screen debut in the BBC adaptation of “Little Women” in 2017 and emerged as a recurring star in Season 3 of the popular Netflix series “Stranger Things.”

Hawke earlier opened up about landing the big role of Jo March in the live-action version of Louisa May Alcott’s classic book.

UMA THURMAN SAYS SHE WOULD WORK WITH QUENTIN TARANTINO AGAIN DESPITE 'KILL BILL' CONTROVERSY

"Everybody wants to be Jo – it's her independent spirit, her lack of self-consciousness; she's free, awkward and weird," Hawke told the RadioTimes in January. "I share her awkwardness; I can hardly walk like a regular person, I bump into everything and break things and spill and stumble."

The fledging musician also had a role in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” as one of many 1960s flower children who would become entangled with the Manson Family.

The "To Love a Boy" songstress told The Hollywood Reporter she tapped her dad, Ethan, to help her audition for the role in the 9th Tarantino flick.

"I got an audition for the project through the normal channels through my agents," she revealed. "I did an audition in my bedroom with my dad [actor Ethan Hawke]. We sent in the tape to Quentin and I got a callback."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She also revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she felt comfort in working so closely with Tarantino due to the director's history with her mother and the impact his project had on Thurman's career.

"I grew up around Quentin and around those movies," she said. "They meant a lot to me and the story of my family and my growing up, so it's wonderful to add my own little piece to the puzzle."