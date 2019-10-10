Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli handling college admissions scandal in very different ways: source

Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli are handling their legal troubles with the college admissions scandal in completely opposite ways.

A source told Us Weekly that the couple frequently visits the Bel Air Country Club in California, but their respective demeanors in public are in stark contrast to one another.

“Lori and Moss are reacting and handling the scandal completely differently,” the source claimed. “Moss is in good spirits and continues to socialize as if nothing’s wrong — either he’s in complete denial or it’s a front that he’s mastered so nobody judges him.”

While the 56-year-old fashion designer plays it cool, Loughlin, 55, appears to be making every effort to fly under the radar.

LORI LOUGHLIN'S DAUGHTER OLIVIA JADE CELEBRATES BIRTHDAY AMID COLLEGE SCANDAL

"Lori has started wearing large hats and scarves to avoid people noticing her,” the source notes. “She doesn’t wait around to see anyone, and when she plays golf, she tees off from the fourth hole to avoid being spotted by members inside the clubhouse.”

The couple’s legal troubles are serious. U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts, Andrew Lelling, recently told WCVB in Boston that Loughlin may find herself in more trouble than her fellow actress, Felicity Huffman, for her part in the scandal that's swept up many wealthy parents.

LORI LOUGHLIN'S DAUGHTER BELLA CELEBRATES 21ST BIRTHDAY AMID COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL

Loughlin and her husband were accused of paying $500,000 to alleged scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella recruited onto the University of Southern California's crew team despite neither girl ever being a rower. USC put the girls' enrollment statuses on hold amid an internal investigation into the scandal.

The pair rejected the plea deal that other parents allegedly involved in the case – including Huffman – accepted. Giannulli, 56, and Loughlin then were hit with additional charges of money laundering and conspiracy and would face up to 40 years behind bars if convicted on all charges.

Huffman, meanwhile, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud earlier this year. She confessed to paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her older daughter's answers on the SAT. She considered the same for her younger daughter but decided against it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She was sentenced to 14 days behind bars, a $30,000 fine, one year of probation and must perform 250 hours of community service.