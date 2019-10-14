Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson get intimate with 'Joker' filter in new Instagram video

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson aren't shy about showing their affection for each other.

On Sunday night, Simpson, 22, uploaded a video on his Instagram Story that featured a tongue lock with Cyrus, 26. In the video, the couple laid in bed and shared an intimate moment with the "Joker" filter applied to their faces before laughing it off.

The filter capitalizes on the release of the latest "Joker" film starring Joaquin Phoenix, which currently sits at number one at the box office.

Cyrus’ relationship with Simpson comes on the heels of her fling with Kaitlynn Carter, whom she dated for one month following her split from estranged husband, Liam Hemsworth.

Earlier this month, Cyrus hit back at critics who have accused her of moving on too fast from Carter, 31, and Hemsworth, 29.

“Men (especially successful ones) are RARELY slut shamed,” she said. "They move on from one beautiful young woman to the next MOST times without consequence. They are usually referred to as ‘legends,’ ‘heart throbs,’ ‘G,’ ‘Ladies Man,’ etc…. where women are called sluts/whores!”

“I am trying to just THRIVE/survive in a 'mans' world,” Cyrus explained. “If we can’t beat em, join em! If our president can ‘grab em by the p-----’…. can’t I just have a kiss and an açai bowl?!?!” she added.

For Simpson's part, he recently penned a romantic poem for the “Wrecking Ball” singer.

"The moon’s souvenir / the boulevardier / a ballerina on the promenade," he wrote on Instagram. "We open our curtains to the domesticated world / for a natural hour / spinning elvis records / and making love / in the soft jewelled morning."