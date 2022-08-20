Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Babies
Published

Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato welcome fourth baby together: ‘Infinite blessing’

'Feeling Good' singer shares 3 other children with Argentinian actress

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Michael Bublé and wife Luisian Lopilato are now a family of four! 

On Friday, the couple both took to Instagram and announced their sweet baby girl's name, Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé.

"From love comes life, light and her... our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé. You finally arrived to our lives with your 3,8 kg!!! Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!! Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom and dad."

The "Feeling Good" singer, 46, and the Argentinian actress, 35, both shared matching photos on social media of them each holding up their precious newborn’s foot. Cielo’s name means "sky" in both Spanish and Italian. 

CELEBRITIES THAT HAVE WELCOMED BABIES IN 2022

Michael Bublé and wife Luisian Lopilato welcomes their fourth child, a sweet babygirl named, Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé.

Michael Bublé and wife Luisian Lopilato welcomes their fourth child, a sweet babygirl named, Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé. (Getty Images)

In February, the pair first revealed the pregnancy news in Buble’s music video "I’ll Never Not Love You."

Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé arrive to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022. -- (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé arrive to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022. -- (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) (Todd Williamson/NBC)

Bublé and Lopilato recreated romantic movie scenes from iconic films such as "Titanic" and "The Notebook." Towards the end of the video, he’s seen in a grocery store with his three kids and his wife’s visible baby bump. 

ADRIENNE BAILON WELCOMES BABY BOY WITH HUSBAND ISRAEL HOUGHTON VIA SURROGATE

The couple both are parents to daughter Vida, 3, and sons Elias, 6, and Noah, 8. 

On Aug. 1, Lopilato posted a photo of her with Bublé, their three kids and her doula, as the family decorated her pregnant belly. 

NICK CANNON WELCOMES HIS EIGHTH CHILD, FIRST WITH MODEL BRE TIESI

Her Instagram caption read: "As in all pregnancies, just two weeks before the birth, we transform the belly into art to have our little memory at home. We are waiting for you baby girl! Thank you so much to my doula for accompanying me in all this process!" 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The Grammy-winning singer is currently on his "An Evening with Michael Bublé" tour, performing in major cities such as Philadelphia, Dallas and will end in October in Buffalo, New York. 

The Grammy-winning singer is currently on his "An Evening with Michael Bublé" tour, performing in major cities such as Philadelphia, Dallas and will end in October in Buffalo, New York.  (Getty Images)

The mom of four has shared several photos displaying her baby bump and sharing her pregnancy journey with her 6.4 million followers on Instagram.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Grammy-winning singer is currently on his "An Evening with Michael Bublé" tour, performing in major cities such as Philadelphia, Dallas and will end in October in Buffalo, New York.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending