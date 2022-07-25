Nick Cannon welcomes his eighth child, first with model Bre Tiesi

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nick Cannon is officially a father again after welcoming his eighth child, his first with model Bre Tiesi.

Tiesi announced the birth of her first child, a son, on Instagram on Monday. She revealed she opted to have a home birth and that Cannon was there to support her every step of the way.

"I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience," Tiesi wrote on Instagram. "I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you."

She also encouraged fans to check out her YouTube channel if they’re interested in watching a full birth vlog, and to get more information on her pregnancy journey, natural birth and resources to help them learn more about doulas, midwifes and hypnobirthing.

Fans first heard about Tiesi’s pregnancy when pictures were released of the two of them. In the photos, they were both wearing white and Cannon was hugging her stomach and blue confetti was flying all around them.

Cannon confirmed the news on his talk show, "The Nick Cannon Show," revealing he knew about the model’s pregnancy for a while but was hesitant to share the news because his son, Zen, had just passed away, and he was still processing that loss.

"This process has been extremely difficult for me," he said on his talk show. "I’ve known about Bre’s pregnancy for a while now, even before my youngest son, Zen, passed. So, even going through all of that, this was always in the back of my mind. When is the right time? When do I share this? To kind of figure out a chronological order or hierarchy, it kept me up at night."

Cannon is also a father to twins Moroccan and Monroe, 10, who he shares with ex Mariah Carey.

He is also father to Golden, 4, and Powerful, 19 months, with Brittany Bell; twins Zion and Zillion, 13 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and Zen who died in 2021 at 5 months old, who he shared with Alyssa Scott.

While appearing on the "Lip Service" podcast in June 2022, Cannon opened up about his decision to keep having children, saying it is part of his process to reach a specific emotional and spiritual level.

"I'm at a point in my life, I don't want to have pointless sex. This needs to be something. We need to reach a certain level emotionally, spiritually," he said. "And that's probably why it ends up in children because I'm not interacting with anybody that I don't really have a true love and, like, I want to build something with."

He also joked that if people thought he had a lot of babies in 2021, they were in for a surprise for 2022 and should expect higher numbers.