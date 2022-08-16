Adrienne Bailon welcomes baby boy with husband Israel Houghton via surrogate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former co-host of "The Real" Adrienne Bailon and her husband Israel Houghton welcomed their baby boy via surrogate and shared their news with a sweet Instagram post on Tuesday.

"Ever James. For this child we have prayed. Just to hear our baby cry. Skin to skin and face to face. Heart to heart and eye to eye," she captioned the Instagram post.

"Our baby boy is here & we are so in love! If you have followed our love story… you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging - But God is true to His word and His promises. We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months," the former Disney Channel star shared.

"He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything. All we feel is joy and overwhelming love & gratitude. Grateful to God, to our angel surrogate and to all of our friends and family who have stood with us for over 5 years on this journey. He's here and we have never been happier to lose sleep!"

Houghton and Bailon got engaged back in 2016 and then married in 2019. It is her first child and Houghton's fifth. He has daughters Mariah and Milan and sons Jordan and Israel from a previous relationship.